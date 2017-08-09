Featured Posts > Galleries
Wedding Show
August 9, 2017
The Seelbach Hilton, together with ShaFox Weddings & Events, hosted an extravagant affair for brides, grooms, family and bridal parties on July 30. Wedding inspiration was around every corner of the famed hotel along with hors d’oeuvres, entertainment and every vendor one would need to say “I do,” in style. From the most elegant wedding gown boutiques to the most decadent bakeries and catering companies in the city, the day presented those planning their weddings with the most elite options.
Photos by Bill Wine.
Rachel Williams and Alexandria Sebian with The Bridal Suite of Louisville.
Cheryl Mings, Shanon Camiille O'Banion and Andrea Harmon with Cakes by Camille.
Vicki Cunningham and Meredith Harber with Pinot's Palette, St. Matthews.
Emily Birk, Melissa Montgomery and Angela Claxton with wanderlust wedding.
Emily and Rhonda Ransdell.
Jeanine Moneypenny and Emily Amsler with Moss Hill.
Debbie Crutcher and Jill Doyle.
Electria provided the musical entertainment.
Ron Kloska and Natalie Hoffman.
Senior Catering Manager with The Seelbah Hilton Heather Roney and event producer Ellen Fox with Sha Fox.
Debbie and Kelsi Davis.
Barbara Bubalo with Jesse and Gena Daniels with Jesse & Gena Weddings.
Donna and Julie Laemmle.
Caitlyn and Terri Byrd.
Demetrise Owens and Sharese Sloss.
Jeanette and Rachael Kovatch.
Lizzy Ray registered.
Jessica Woolston and Alexandria Sebian.
