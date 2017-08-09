Wedding Show.

The Seelbach Hilton, together with ShaFox Weddings & Events, hosted an extravagant affair for brides, grooms, family and bridal parties on July 30. Wedding inspiration was around every corner of the famed hotel along with hors d’oeuvres, entertainment and every vendor one would need to say “I do,” in style. From the most elegant wedding gown boutiques to the most decadent bakeries and catering companies in the city, the day presented those planning their weddings with the most elite options.

Photos by Bill Wine.