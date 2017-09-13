Featured Posts > Galleries
Watershed Music Festival
September 13, 2017
Photos by Kathryn Harrington
Locust Grove was the site of this weekend long celebration of traditional Kentucky musical styles. Performers included Grammy winner Dom Flemons, the Local Honeys, Tee Claw and the Kentucky Roundups and several others. Guests were also able to engage with artists, entrepreneurs and nonprofits in attendance.
-
Bryan Farrow and Dom Flemons.
-
Bryan Farrow and Dom Flemons.
-
Bryan Farrow and Dom Flemons.
-
Rob, Fiona, Stephanie and Anna Sofia Powers.
-
-
Andrew, Bear and Becca Taylor.
-
-
Jannell Canerday, Stephanie Bergstrom and Sarah Brower.
-
Jackie DeRudder, Susan Nichols and Karen Abell.
-
Jim Nichols, Mike Abell and Trent DeRudder.
-
Christina Saliga, Emmaly Saliga, Sadie Rogers, Grace Rogers and Maya Burk.
-
Oscar Thompson, Annie Thompson, Sherry Wakefield, Megan Gregory and Jubal Gregory.
-
-
-
Kolene, Rita Osborne, Valerie Steinlander and Sara Rae Bellows.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Tee Claw.
-
The Kentucky Roundups.
-
-
-
The Kentucky Roundups.
-
-
The Kentucky Roundups.
-
The Kentucky Roundups.
-
-
-