Waterfront Botanical Gardens
September 27, 2017
Photos by Tim Valentino
On September 14, the wait was finally over. Local and state leadership along with other WBG supporters gathered for the official community groundbreaking ceremony of Waterfront Botanical Gardens. Congressman John Yarmuth, Executive Director Kasey Maier, Karen Wilson and Ryan Quarles were some of the speakers who helped build excitement for the project.
Marcia Jumblatt and Jack Clooney.
Bill Wade and Clinton Deckard.
Bob Hill, Jim Wilson and Bill Tennis.
Caroline Courtenay and Caroline Lussky.
Lisa Mayo and Jay Mackin.
Margaret Schneider and Don Thornberry.
Gina Anderson and Bonnie Cummings.
Bill Hollander and Chris Harrigan.
Kurt Graeser, Edie Raque and Natalie, Kathleen and Scott Graeser.
Mike Mackin and David Graeser.
Marty Simione and Debi Weeks.
Kathleen, Nancy, Emil, Kurt and Natalie Graeser, Chris and Tiffany Wimsat and Scott Graeser.
Anne Walter, Rabbi Joe Rapport and Father Joe Mitchell.
Sam Stewart, Woo Speed and Colin McNaughton.
Miss Kentucky Molly Matney with the Central High School Drum Line.
Caroline Courtenay, Ann Wells, Craig Scherman and Caroline Lussky.
Paula and Will Swope.
Carolyn Mountjoy with George Denbow, Anna Lee Mershon with Jack Denbow, George Duffy, Bruce Duffy with Henry Denbow and Jane and Oliver Duffy.
Dominic Gratto addresses the guests.
Congressman John Yarmuth speaks to the guests.
Executive Director Kasey Maier speaks to the attendees.
The groundbreaking.
Congressman John Yarmuth speaks to the guests.
Karen Wilson.
Ryan Quarles.
Senator Dan Seum.
Deputy Mayor Ellen Hesen.
Susan Schroeder, Brad Titzer and Regan Atkinson.
Rowland Jones and Colin McNaughton.
Bill Hollander.
Kristin Kidwell, Renee Murphy and Caroline and Kim Behrle.
LNA Board Member Sue Massey and Lifetime Botanical Garden Member John Morgan.
Father Joe Mitchell.
Rabbie Joe Rapport.
Dr. Muhammad Babar.
Pastor Jamaal Williams.
Pastor Greg Bain.
