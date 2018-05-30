+ Carousel Post > Galleries
The Warriors Art Community Memorial Day Ceremony
May 30, 2018
Photos by Tim Girton
This ceremony dedicated to remembering those lost in combat was held at Thurman Hutchins Park on May 28. In attendance were veterans and citizens of the Warrior’s Heart Community, including those who have lost a fellow soldier, comrade, friend or family member. The event incorporated readings from different cultures, an art project and a candlelit reading of names.
Ken Parker and Betty Bussell.
SGT Greg Thieman, IS2 Robey Smith, Tech SGT Jason Newby, SK2 Kyle Mitchell, SK3 Stephen Campbell and Sgt Thomas Bazemore.
Jimmy Miles.
Charlie Wachowski and David Stewart.
Bill Taylor and Bill Spriggs.
Anthony and Dian Steele
Pank Mattingly and Otis Phelps.
CWD Josh Miller, DCC Adam Versluis, CPL USMC USCR Michael Hart, CDR Molly Wike and CAPT Jerry Nauert.
Pat and Jennifer Buss.
Sandi and Chris Streicher.
Kayla and Lanika Newby.
Jack Cooney and Charles Stallard.
Major Allen Broussard, USMC.
Wesley Becker with Candace McLaurine Becker
Janice and Steven P Bullard with LCDR Lewis Anderson.
The Joint Service Color Guard moves into position.
Gary Eady addresses the crowd.
Mayor Greg Fischer is part of the crowd.
Chaplain Larry Bush leads the singing of The Star Spangled Banner.
Rev Robert T Jennings gives the invocation.
Bowed heads during the Invocation.
CAPT Michael Zamperini prepares to speak.
The enshrinement of Steven Hopkins, accepted by LCDR Lewis Anderson.
The enshrinement of John Munz, accepted by DCC Adam Versluis.
The enshrinement of James Page, accepted by Maj Allen Broussard.
The Marine Corps League Rifle Honors Detail during the rifle volley salute.
YN3 Cameron Porter leading the laying of the wreath.
The Marine Corps League Color Guard presents the colors.
