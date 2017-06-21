Galleries
Waggin’ Trail Festival for the Animals
June 21, 2017
Sunday, June 11 was a beautiful day for pet lovers across Kentuckiana to come together and raise funds for furry friends at Kentucky Humane Society. Over 1,000 people and their pets participated with over $96,000 raised. KHS is making a final plea to meet their $100,000 goal. It is not too late to give one last gift to the animals.
Photos by Tim Valentino.
Justin and Britney Troxell with Cleo.
Vicki Sanders.
Kathy McKinney and Alex Marshall with Charlotte and Maggie.
Wagz 'n Wiskerz.
Cheyenne Utley and Matt Hardin.
Jesse Tipton and Henry with Joel Sparks and Gunther.
Darlene and Leonard Brumleve with Scarlett, Melanie, Rhett and Stuart.
Joel Sparks and Gunther, Catie Sparks and Dexter, Brooklyn and Nina, Isabella and Larry and Kristen Tipton and Roger.
Jacob Lane and Jenny Clements.
Homeward Hound with Matthias, Mason and Minnie.
Kameron Carter, Abi Myers and Akasha.
Mark Oppel, Mark Nally and Susan Oppel.
Fun Size Band.
Fun Size Band.
Karen Mujica and Traci Hall.
Justin Mears and Lily with Amy Mears and Lucy.
Koppy Rhodes and Thom Ham.
Ann Wilson and Margaret Harris with Tovenaar, Lestat, Gardsvor, Hekate, Saphira, Tinkerbell and Frodo.
Sherri Williams and Bindi.
Jennifer Williams and Brett Moreno of Cuddle Clones.
Carry the Fallen Veterans Support March.
Carry the Fallen Veterans Support March.
Carry the Fallen Veterans Support March.
Carry the Fallen Veterans Support March.
Scott, Romeo and Ashley Coons.
Gloria Gilley and Lizzy.
Carri Shields, Laronda Lowery and Dude, Natalie White and Sasha and Kevin White.
Alissa Pemberton and Sarah Bell.