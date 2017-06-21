Galleries

Waggin’ Trail Festival for the Animals

June 21, 2017

Sunday, June 11 was a beautiful day for pet lovers across Kentuckiana to come together and raise funds for furry friends at Kentucky Humane Society. Over 1,000 people and their pets participated with over $96,000 raised. KHS is making a final plea to meet their $100,000 goal. It is not too late to give one last gift to the animals.

Photos by Tim Valentino.

  • Justin and Britney Troxell with Cleo.

  • Vicki Sanders.

  • Kathy McKinney and Alex Marshall with Charlotte and Maggie.

  • Wagz 'n Wiskerz.

  • Cheyenne Utley and Matt Hardin.

  • Jesse Tipton and Henry with Joel Sparks and Gunther.

  • Darlene and Leonard Brumleve with Scarlett, Melanie, Rhett and Stuart.

  • Joel Sparks and Gunther, Catie Sparks and Dexter, Brooklyn and Nina, Isabella and Larry and Kristen Tipton and Roger.

  • Jacob Lane and Jenny Clements.

  • Homeward Hound with Matthias, Mason and Minnie.

  • Kameron Carter, Abi Myers and Akasha.

  • Mark Oppel, Mark Nally and Susan Oppel.

  • Fun Size Band.

  • Karen Mujica and Traci Hall.

  • Justin Mears and Lily with Amy Mears and Lucy.

  • Koppy Rhodes and Thom Ham.

  • Ann Wilson and Margaret Harris with Tovenaar, Lestat, Gardsvor, Hekate, Saphira, Tinkerbell and Frodo.

  • Sherri Williams and Bindi.

  • Jennifer Williams and Brett Moreno of Cuddle Clones.

  • Carry the Fallen Veterans Support March.

  • Scott, Romeo and Ashley Coons.

  • Gloria Gilley and Lizzy.

  • Carri Shields, Laronda Lowery and Dude, Natalie White and Sasha and Kevin White.

  • Alissa Pemberton and Sarah Bell.