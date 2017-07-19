Galleries
Volunteers of America Reception
July 19, 2017
The Volunteers of America Board of Directors gathered at the home of Barbara and Brandt Ford to honor the outstanding leadership on behalf of vulnerable children. Volunteers of America Mid-States celebrated Kosair Charities as the VOA 2017 Community Partner of the Year.
Photos by Tim Valentino.
Craig Scherman, Christe Coe and Michael Losavio.
Joel Frockt, Glenn Stuckel and Craig Scherman.
Frank Texas and Vivian Surace.
Tom Latimore and Maura and David Fennell.
Farrah Ferrell and Victor Rowe.
Jennifer Hancock, Patricia Cummings and Melissa Johnson.
Jon Kuehl and John Bruggman.
Tiffany Cole Hall, Doug Scofield, Mary Ann Vetter and Melissa Johnson.
Steve Hueston, Ken Reiss, Jerry Cantrell and Harry Lusk.
Steve and Gina Hueston.
Mac McClure, Randy Coe, H Stroth and Tori Murden McClure.
Ann Stroth and Jean West Losavio.
Cindy Read and Melissa Johnson.
Rob Dunn and Rebecca and Dwight Maddox.
Judge Gina Calvert and Joel Frockt.
Tori Murden McClure and Lester Sanders.
Tayloer Amerman and Emily and Chris Nation.
Jeff Schilffarth and Rob Dunn.
Brandy Ford, Michelle Wells, Barbara Ford and Margaret Ratcliff.
Jim and Becky Edmindson.
Jennifer Hancock, David Fennell and Randy Coe.
L. Srinivasan and Pam Berry.
Jennifer Hancock.
Jennifer Hancock.
Group photo.
