+ Carousel Post > Galleries

VOICES Summer Party

August 1, 2018

Photos by Kathryn Harrington

It was a fabulous evening filled with art and cocktails at the Kore Gallery on July 26. All monetary contributions from this event benefited VOICES, Kentuckiana’s only all-inclusive chorus for the community.

  • Ryan Doran and Bryan Gatewood.

  • Shannon Crowe and artist Geoff Crowe.

  • Sandra Chu, Patrick Owen and Norman Dixon.

  • Jaclyn Jones and Maegan Pirtle.

  • Greg Bryant and Aaron Hutton.

  • Lisa Pawley, John Jameson and Terry Hartlage.

  • Jeff Buhrman, Emily Digenis, John Jameson and owner of Kore Gallery Don Cartwright.

  • Voices of Kentuckiana board members Don Cartwright, Clay Schrenger, Erik Martinez, John Jameson, Michael Clark, Emily Digenis, Jeff Buhrman and Maegan Pirtle.

  • Family Court Judge Candidate Emily Digenis and Hunter Sattich.

  • John Jameson and Matthew Darling.

  • Michael Clark, Jeff Buhrman and John Jameson.

  • Kelly Cassidy and Brandy Duncan.

  • Tiffany Reagan and Clay Schrenger.

  • Jana John, Joy Lait and Ann Klem.

  • Patti Paris-Owens and Rick Owens.

  • Jenny Pfanenstiel and Larry Sinclair.

  • Craig Spears and Les Mangum.

  • Jeff Buhrman.

  • Artist Sandra Chu and owner of Kore Gallery Don Cartwright.

  • Michael Clark and Jeff Buhrman.

  • Janet Baughman and Patricia Brock.