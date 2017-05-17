Carousel Post > Featured Posts > Galleries
VOICES High Heel Race
May 17, 2017
In partnership with Kentucky Derby Festival, VOICES of Kentuckiana held the first ever High Heel Race at Kroger’s Fest-a-Ville on May 1. Participants were encouraged to don their most outrageous ensemble and sprint to the finish in their finest heels.
Photos by Tim Valentino.
Volunteers Greg Sopko and Shar Wilkie.
Ciscely Fiohe, Jared Wilke and Octa Kellond.
Sandy Griffiths, Al Cornish and Dr. Yvonne Austin.
Nancy Pfaadt and Gerald Risen.
Patti Brendler-Hall and Randy Blevins with Jesse and M.J. from 106.9 PLAY.
Hilary Brown and Bern Dee.
Brittany Blan, Tami McGowen and Peggy Wills.
Jesse and M.J. from 106.9 PLAY.
Michael Aldridge and Brett Howard.
Katia Neira and Athena Stanley.
Clay Russmann and Emily Porta.
Stephanie Adams.
Tami McGowen, Peggy Wills, Paula Head, Patti Brendler-Hall, Alise Oliver, Lisa Gilland and David Jones.
Stacey Robinson and Mike Berry.
Tom White.
Tom White.
Justin Philalach.
Jennifer Morgan, Jessica Pollio, Leslie Broecker, Mack Mittelsten and Marty Bybee.
Sister Velveeta, Sister Salacia, Sister Bitty Bottoms and Graurd Cubcake.
Kevin Bach, Scott Cooksey, Nicholas Moore and Brad Shader.
Jesse and M.J. from 106.9 PLAY.
Will Patterson and Victor Rowe.
Team Unikorn Kweens.
Competitors getting their instructions.
Competitors getting their red balls for the race.
Competitors getting their red balls for the race.
Competitors getting their red balls for the race.
Competitors getting their red balls for the race.
The parade of heels.
The parade of heels.
The parade of heels.
The parade of heels.
The parade of heels.
The parade of heels.
The parade of heels.
Jesse and M.J. from 106.9 PLAY.
Justin Philalach and Jesse Rasmussen.
Jesse and M.J. from 106.9 PLAY present the first place finisher, Sister Bitty Bottoms with the Ruby Slipper.
Mike Berry and Jesse and M.J. from 106.9 PLAY present the first place finisher, Sister Bitty Bottoms with the Ruby Slipper.
Sister Velveeta.
...aaannnddd...They're Off!
...aaannnddd...They're Off!
Sister Bitty Bottoms for the WIN!
The Silver Slipper.