VOICES High Heel Race

May 17, 2017

In partnership with Kentucky Derby Festival, VOICES of Kentuckiana held the first ever High Heel Race at Kroger’s Fest-a-Ville on May 1. Participants were encouraged to don their most outrageous ensemble and sprint to the finish in their finest heels.

Photos by Tim Valentino.

  • Volunteers Greg Sopko and Shar Wilkie.

  • Ciscely Fiohe, Jared Wilke and Octa Kellond.

  • Sandy Griffiths, Al Cornish and Dr. Yvonne Austin.

  • Nancy Pfaadt and Gerald Risen.

  • Patti Brendler-Hall and Randy Blevins with Jesse and M.J. from 106.9 PLAY.

  • Hilary Brown and Bern Dee.

  • Brittany Blan, Tami McGowen and Peggy Wills.

  • Michael Aldridge and Brett Howard.

  • Katia Neira and Athena Stanley.

  • Clay Russmann and Emily Porta.

  • Stephanie Adams.

  • Tami McGowen, Peggy Wills, Paula Head, Patti Brendler-Hall, Alise Oliver, Lisa Gilland and David Jones.

  • Stacey Robinson and Mike Berry.

  • Tom White.

  • Justin Philalach.

  • Jennifer Morgan, Jessica Pollio, Leslie Broecker, Mack Mittelsten and Marty Bybee.

  • Sister Velveeta, Sister Salacia, Sister Bitty Bottoms and Graurd Cubcake.

  • Kevin Bach, Scott Cooksey, Nicholas Moore and Brad Shader.

  • Will Patterson and Victor Rowe.

  • Team Unikorn Kweens.

  • Competitors getting their instructions.

  • Competitors getting their red balls for the race.

  • The parade of heels.

  • Justin Philalach and Jesse Rasmussen.

  • Jesse and M.J. from 106.9 PLAY present the first place finisher, Sister Bitty Bottoms with the Ruby Slipper.

  • Mike Berry and Jesse and M.J. from 106.9 PLAY present the first place finisher, Sister Bitty Bottoms with the Ruby Slipper.

  • Sister Velveeta.

  • ...aaannnddd...They're Off!

  • Sister Bitty Bottoms for the WIN!

  • The Silver Slipper.