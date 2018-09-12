+ Featured Posts > Galleries
The Voice-Tribune Fall 2018 Launch Party
September 12, 2018
Photos by Kathryn Harrington and Andrea Hutchinson
Guests kicked off the fall season and celebrated the launch of our publication’s Fall Issue on Sept. 6. The event was the first to be held in the Frazier History Museum’s brand-new Kentucky Bourbon Trail Welcome Center. At the party, an exciting announcement was made: As of December, The Voice will be published as a monthly, glossy magazine.
-
Jess Amburgey, Kelly Parry and Lauren Hendricks.
-
Liz Bingham, Annie Kerman and _____.
-
Ronda and Nick Valliyi.
-
Elizabeth Spalding and Susan Hershberg.
-
Sarah Danielle, Leah and Andrea Hutchinson.
-
-
Jason Schmidt and Madison Ewing.
-
Evalyn Grossman, Maxine Rouben and Janice Carter Levitch.
-
Janice Carter Levitch, Rick Bancroft, Antonio Pantoja and Alexis Gibson.
-
-
Katie Tarr and Andrea Hutchinson.
-
Cindy and Ray Carcione.
-
Nick Morris and Pat Ballard.
-
Meg Bourne, W. Mark Smith and Margie Cox.
-
James Boneck and Karen Craft.
-
Janice Carter Levitch and Susan Osborne.
-
Janice Carter Levitch and Vicki Rogers With V Media Group.
-
Tyleen Stoutt, Judge Darryl Lavery, Ann Siebel and Catherine Bishop.
-
Brittany and Max Levermore.
-
Bennie and Maria Pollard.
-
-
-
Angie Fenton, Mike Olsen and Laura Snyder.
-
Angie Fenton and Laura Snyder.
-
Mo McKnight Howe, Mary Casey and Kim Reece.
-
Karen Craft and James Boneck.
-
Kenneth Wright, Faith Hope and Randy Blevins.
-
Taylor Neagle and Katie Tarr.
-
James Penny with Sarah and Aaron Yarmuth.
-
Bruce Corwin with Bourbon Brotherhood and Laura Blandford with Bourbon Women.
-
Joe and Amy Fairleigh with Alesha Wood and Cameron Mcnair.
-
Connie Alizadeh, Kim Wagner, Mary Anderson and Allison Lewis.
-
Richard Buckler, Christa Rose, Lesa Buckler and Jeff Howard.
-
Matt Coleman, Ronda Valiyi, Jane Cochran and Nick Valiyi.
-
Mark Eliason and Jeff Howard.
-
Liz Bingham, Zack Taylor, Charles Bingham and Janice Carter Levitch.
-
Michelle Metz, Dan Regneri and Natalie Deshazer with Ruth's Chris Steakhouse.
-
Page Penna and Jeanne Freibert.
-
Eric Clark, Antonio Pantoja and Maria Pollard.
-
-
-
-
Carla Vidoni and Jolea Brown.
-