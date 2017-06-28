Galleries
The Voice Summer Release Party
June 28, 2017
Guests enjoyed a night of cocktails and fun at the release of The Voice’s Summer Issue on June 14. Hosted at TAJ Nulu, the event featured signature drinks, including the American Mule. Those in attendance mingled and looked through the latest issue, which features elegant interior design, summer fashion and more.
Photos by Max Sharp.
Remy Sisk, Carrie Syberg, Carla Terwilleger and Laura Blandford.
Theo Alan Edmonds and Josh Miller with Linc and Laura Snyder.
Kyle higgins, Alejandro Angulo, Mariana Gamboa, Huber Lara and Marcos Mendoza.
Alexandra Hepfinger with Elias Craycroft.
Chelsea Marrin, Steve Squall with Kate Roach and Hunter Zieske.
Mike Maloney with Kenny Blackthorn.
Michele Watts, Mo McKnight Howe with Lauren Hendricks.
Nancy Millard Erwin with Laura Blanford.
Bethany Hood with Jacey Calloway.
Chelsea Marrin , Louis Tinsley, Bethany Hood and Hunter Zieske.
Cassandra Mastropaolo and Kenny Blackthorn.
Steve Squall, Gunnar Deatherage with Elias Craycroft and Kate Roach,