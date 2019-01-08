+ Featured Posts > Galleries > _ > Society
The Voice of Louisville Wedding Issue Launch Party
January 8, 2019
Readers, contributors and friends of The Voice gathered at 21c Museum Hotel on Jan. 3, for the launch of our Wedding Issue. Guests enjoyed appetizers and cocktails from Proof on Main and had the chance to chat with more than a dozen vendors, who were on hand to share their wedding expertise.
Photos by Kathryn Harrington and Andrea Hutchinson
-
Lylah FitzGerald, Cassie Martinez and Tucker Warren.
-
Dale and Ceal Vish with Joan Gagel.
-
Fred Hatfield, Margie Cox, Lee Hollis and Myrna Gibbs.
-
-
-
Jon Cooke and Michael Young.
-
Megan App, John Grisanti and Jeff Hunter.
-
Babs Freibert and Marsha Blacker.
-
Jimmy and Kelsey Serochi.
-
Pat Domke, Rose Spalding and Maureen Kelty.
-
Tonia Cork and Rhonda Caldwell.
-
Sterling Franklin and Sheridan Gates.
-
Melinda Leach and Pamela Butler.
-
Brian and Cam Ly Keenan.
-
Britany Baker, Andrea Hutchinson and Michael Hall.
-
Byron Dollar, Lydia Tharp, Mariah Kline, Matt Rothenberg and Megan Poole.
-
Michelle Magrum and Michelle Mandro.
-
Darlene Valvano, Sher Stumler, JoAnn Wallace and Libby Langlois with Sher's Bridal.
-
-
-
-
-
Tracy Lear and Benjamin Miller.
-
Lorraine Hopman, Debra Lively and Laura Blandford.
-
Prince Crittenden and Miss Janet Weeden.
-
-
Naysa Marrero and Mikesha Thomas.
-
Edgar Migirov and Nadia Mutan.
-
Sterling Franklin and Sheridan Gates.
-
Dale Vish.
-
John Harralson and Mariah Kline.
-
Aamina Qadir, Aaisha Hamid and Nadia Hamid.
-
-
-
Megan Jones with Louisville Water Tower Park.
-
Oona Dicker and Hannah Guion.
-
-
Melissa Perello and Mattie Townson.
-
-
-
Jonna Lilly and Nancy Wissink of Calvin Presbyterian Church.
-
Laura Blandford, Lorraine Hopman and Debra Lively.
-
Aamina Qadir, Aaisha Hamid, Nadia Hamid and Abid Hussain.
-
-
Mariah Kline and Aaisha Hamid.
-
Liz Bingham and Mariah Kline.
-
-
-
Liz Bingham and Mariah Kline welcome guests to the party.
-
Huber's Orchard and Winery.
-
Cartwheels Paper & Gifts.
-
Meredith Metzmeier with Cartwheels Paper & Gifts.
-
-
-
The Voice-Tribune's photographers Andrea Hutchinson, John H. Harralson Jr. and Kathryn Harrington.
-
Andrea Hutchinson, John Harralson Jr., Laura Snyder, Kathryn Harrington and Mariah Kline.
-