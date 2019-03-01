Galleries > _ > Society
The Voice of Louisville March Launch Party
March 1, 2019
KMAC Museum hosted staff, readers and friends of The Voice at our March issue launch on Feb. 27. Attendees got to meet some of the artists and models participating in this year’s KMAC Couture: Art Walks the Runway, which will take place April 20. Delicious light appetizers from Volare Ristorante were enjoyed as guests devoured the new issue of the magazine and explored KMAC Museum’s current exhibitions.
Photos by Andrea Hutchinson
Aaron Yarmuth, Eric Clark, Marsha Blacker, Julie Trotter and Julie Koenig.
Mattie Brown and Svea Allgeier with Ceal and Dale Vish.
Angela Brokmann poses with a KMAC Couture design that caught her eye.
Denise and Kenedra Richardson.
Cathy Ridge and Sara Jane Coakley.
Michelle Staggs, Ron Gurgol and Wende Cudmore.
Moonhe Baik and Ewa Kubicka.
Mimi and Jerry Sims.
Joey Yates and Tiffany Woodard.
Lorraine Recchia and Debra Lively.
Lee Hollis, Elaina Thomas, Jerry Levie and Matt Coleman.
Jerry Cook, Kathy Gardsmith, Margie Cox and Jon Cooke.
Angela Brokmann, Laura Walker, Nick Stein and Carolyn Downey.
RJ Schilling, Lucy Duane, Yasmeen Mohammadi and Justin Sinkler.
Rick Bancroft and Clay Cook.
Steve (and Terri) Bass with Janice Carter Levitch.
Penny Peavler and Janice Carter Levitch.
Pamela Butler and Rick Bancroft.
Katrin Heidenreich and Emma Melo.
Bri Bowers and Matt Coleman.
Melissa Manzo and Stan Chase.
Acesiki, Tobi Tunde-Alli and Deji Lasisi.
Liz Bingham and Sue Davidson.
Melody Crain, Saba Gray and Rebecca Richards.
Bianca Bowser and Alicia Antonia.
Audrey Strickler, Liz Bingham and Zack Taylor.
Karen Stout, Jourdan Farris and Michelle Engelke.
Susan Graves and Svea Allgeier with Ceal and Dale Vish.
Justin Sinkler, Yasmeen Mohammadi and Kris Petit.
Bianca Bowser, Margarita Karizskaja, RaeShanda Johnson, Alicia Antonia and Katya Estes.
