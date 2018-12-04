Galleries

Voice of Louisville Inaugural Launch Party

December 4, 2018

To celebrate the release of our first monthly magazine, The Voice of Louisville hosted a launch party at Copper & Kings Distillery on Nov. 29. Readers and guests enjoyed craft cocktails and hors d’oeuvres while browsing through the issue and mingling with the magazine’s contributors.

Photos by Kathryn Harrington

  • Ellen and Lucy Duane with RJ Schilling.

  • Annette Skaggs, Lori Dougherty, Ricky Rabell, Chris Pettis, Matthew Coleman and Alisa Zanetti.

  • Mariah Kline and Randy Blevins.

  • Courtney Seitz, Ivan Bailen, Ron Allgeier, Carmen Seitz, Svea Allgeier, Ceal Vish, Dale Vish, Donna Ingram and Mattie Brown.

  • Jason and Michelle Mugrum.

  • Chef Maria Bell and Mike Olsen.

  • Nick Valiyi, Matthew Coleman and Ricky Rabell.

  • Dorothy Malloy and Lee Hollis.

  • Steve Bass, Ed Brown, Aaron Yarmuth and Terri Bass.

  • Tara Bassett, Emily Digenis, Aaron Yarmuth and Tracy Davis.

  • John O'Haver, Leslie Hansford and Charles Bruce.

  • Michele and Lynn McCrary.

  • Margie Cox and Cathy Gardsmith.

  • Lee Kiper, Rick Bancroft and Antonio Pantoja.

  • Emily Digenis, Aaron Yarmuth, Tracy Davis and Tara Bassett.

  • Margee Daugherty, Karen Sumner and Brigette Brouillard.

  • Brenda Johnson and Rhiannon Arterburn.

  • William, Susan and Aaron Yarmuth.

  • Eric Wentworth and Charlotte Stengel.

  • Alexandra Hepfinger and Clay Cook.

  • Aaron Yarmuth, Tara Bassett, Guy Tedesco, Emily Digenis, Tracy Davis and Eric Wentworth.

  • Rich Hild, Mariah Kline, Meredith McCann and Liz Bingham.

  • Joe and Amy Fairleigh.

  • Amanda Perry, Hotaru Ichinose and Jordan Pantoja.

  • Lorna Moses with K and E Mills.

  • Antonio Pantoja and Laura Snyder.

  • Miranda McDonald, Lucy Duane and Andrea Hutchison.

  • Steve Humphrey, Janice Carter Levitch, Jeff Hunter, Mariah Kline and Liz Bingham.

  • Jon Cooke, Joyce Jennings and John Johnson.