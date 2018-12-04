Galleries
Voice of Louisville Inaugural Launch Party
December 4, 2018
To celebrate the release of our first monthly magazine, The Voice of Louisville hosted a launch party at Copper & Kings Distillery on Nov. 29. Readers and guests enjoyed craft cocktails and hors d’oeuvres while browsing through the issue and mingling with the magazine’s contributors.
Photos by Kathryn Harrington
Ellen and Lucy Duane with RJ Schilling.
Annette Skaggs, Lori Dougherty, Ricky Rabell, Chris Pettis, Matthew Coleman and Alisa Zanetti.
Mariah Kline and Randy Blevins.
Courtney Seitz, Ivan Bailen, Ron Allgeier, Carmen Seitz, Svea Allgeier, Ceal Vish, Dale Vish, Donna Ingram and Mattie Brown.
Jason and Michelle Mugrum.
Chef Maria Bell and Mike Olsen.
Nick Valiyi, Matthew Coleman and Ricky Rabell.
Dorothy Malloy and Lee Hollis.
Steve Bass, Ed Brown, Aaron Yarmuth and Terri Bass.
Tara Bassett, Emily Digenis, Aaron Yarmuth and Tracy Davis.
John O'Haver, Leslie Hansford and Charles Bruce.
Michele and Lynn McCrary.
Margie Cox and Cathy Gardsmith.
Lee Kiper, Rick Bancroft and Antonio Pantoja.
Emily Digenis, Aaron Yarmuth, Tracy Davis and Tara Bassett.
Margee Daugherty, Karen Sumner and Brigette Brouillard.
Brenda Johnson and Rhiannon Arterburn.
William, Susan and Aaron Yarmuth.
Eric Wentworth and Charlotte Stengel.
Alexandra Hepfinger and Clay Cook.
Aaron Yarmuth, Tara Bassett, Guy Tedesco, Emily Digenis, Tracy Davis and Eric Wentworth.
Rich Hild, Mariah Kline, Meredith McCann and Liz Bingham.
Joe and Amy Fairleigh.
Amanda Perry, Hotaru Ichinose and Jordan Pantoja.
Lorna Moses with K and E Mills.
Antonio Pantoja and Laura Snyder.
Miranda McDonald, Lucy Duane and Andrea Hutchison.
Steve Humphrey, Janice Carter Levitch, Jeff Hunter, Mariah Kline and Liz Bingham.
Jon Cooke, Joyce Jennings and John Johnson.
