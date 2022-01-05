fbpx

Galleries

VOICE Louisville December Release Event

January 5, 2022
Photos by Andrea Hutchinson


On Dec. 9, Bourbon Barrel Foods Eat Your Bourbon Marketplace hosted a celebration for the December issue of VOICE Louisville magazine. Guests enjoyed light bites and libations while browsing the marketplace for last minute holiday finds!

  • Audrey May, Abby Mulvihill and Emily Kainasty.

  • Melissa Huss and Maddie Seenett.

  • Tom Carpenter, Frank Buster and John Anderson.

  • Stefan Caldwell and Tom Carpenter.

  • John Johnson and Jon Cooke.

  • Matt Jamie of Eat Your Bourbon.

  • Sean and Colleen Stafford with Brianne and Chet Windell.

  • Joe Daily with Steve Humphrey, Janice Carter Levitch Humphrey and Dana Darley Daily.

  • Matt Jamie and Kent Oyler.

  • Kent and Kathy Oyler with Mimi Hill and Matt Jamie.

  • Jenna Roberts, Lauren Anderson and Marissa Yonover.

  • Andy, Alex and Colleen Hepfinger.

  • Andy, Alex and Colleen Hepfinger.

  • Maverick Devine, Tim Peace and Damian Hazel.

  • Sean Stafford and Guy Tedesco.

  • Maverick Devine, Shannon Weidekamp and Damian Hazel.