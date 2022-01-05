Galleries
VOICE Louisville December Release Event
January 5, 2022
Photos by Andrea Hutchinson
On Dec. 9, Bourbon Barrel Foods Eat Your Bourbon Marketplace hosted a celebration for the December issue of VOICE Louisville magazine. Guests enjoyed light bites and libations while browsing the marketplace for last minute holiday finds!
Audrey May, Abby Mulvihill and Emily Kainasty.
Melissa Huss and Maddie Seenett.
Tom Carpenter, Frank Buster and John Anderson.
Stefan Caldwell and Tom Carpenter.
John Johnson and Jon Cooke.
Matt Jamie of Eat Your Bourbon.
Sean and Colleen Stafford with Brianne and Chet Windell.
Joe Daily with Steve Humphrey, Janice Carter Levitch Humphrey and Dana Darley Daily.
Matt Jamie and Kent Oyler.
Kent and Kathy Oyler with Mimi Hill and Matt Jamie.
Jenna Roberts, Lauren Anderson and Marissa Yonover.
Andy, Alex and Colleen Hepfinger.
Maverick Devine, Tim Peace and Damian Hazel.
Sean Stafford and Guy Tedesco.
Maverick Devine, Shannon Weidekamp and Damian Hazel.