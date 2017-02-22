Galleries

Visiting Artist Open House

February 22, 2017

Lenihan Sotheby’s International Realty’s walls are now adorned with the work of Louisville artist Patrick Donley, and they held an open house in celebration for the public to enjoy. The gatherings are always filled with a sophisticated crowd, delectable hors d’oeuvres and delightful conversation with a plentiful array of cocktails flowing.

Photos by Bill Wine.