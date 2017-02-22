Galleries
Visiting Artist Open House
February 22, 2017
Lenihan Sotheby’s International Realty’s walls are now adorned with the work of Louisville artist Patrick Donley, and they held an open house in celebration for the public to enjoy. The gatherings are always filled with a sophisticated crowd, delectable hors d’oeuvres and delightful conversation with a plentiful array of cocktails flowing.
Photos by Bill Wine.
Brad Williamson, Dick Wilson and Gene Gilchrist.
Ann Blum, Jim Watson and Terri Burt.
Julien Robson, Ann Coates and artist Patrick Donley.
Annette Skaggs, David Frick and Christa Lantz.
Pamela Lawson and Josh Laughlin.
Jon Mand and Jake Tidmore.
Russ Burris, Kenley Oliva, Karen Kraft and Maureen Koppel.
Lee Receveur, Claire Tidmore and Callie Wall.
Terri and Steve Bass with Shelly Overfield.
Georgia and Patrick Farnan.
Bradley Bringardner, Shelly Overfield and Grady Nutt.
Kathy and Kent Oyler.