VIPS Tennis Ball
May 23, 2018
Photos by Tim Girton
An elegant evening at the Louisville Boat Club took place on May 19 leading up to the VIPS Tennis Tournament the following day. The ball and tournament raises money to support VIPS efforts in education for blind and visually impaired children throughout Kentucky and Indiana.
Founder Sharon Bensinger and Executive Director Diane Nelson posing with a cutout of Queen Elizabeth.
Mark Fraley, Andrew Tkach and Fernando Valdizan.
Heather Benson, Kathy Mullen, Ashley Emmond and Staci Maynard.
Dan and Emily Robbins.
Bob and Terri Connolly.
Brent and Jennifer Stern.
Paul and Beth Tyra D'Annunzio.
The bourbon auction.
Amy Vanderpol with cutouts of Prince William and Kate Middleton.
Traci Evans and Elaine Campbell with Prince William and Kate Middleton.
Jane and Bert Emke.
Debbie and Tracy Holladay.
Janie And Tom Scovil with Prince Harry and Megan Markle.
Larry and Sue Reuff with Debbie and Tracy Holladay.
Kim Edlin, Holly Holladay and Kristen Stevenson with the royal cutouts.
Amye Cole and Aaron Crump.
Diana and Nick Prentice.
Janice Carter Levitch, George Gatewood and Haley Harris.
Lance and Amy Gilbert with Alisha Deatrick and Karen Thomas.
Guy Tedesco, Nick Belker and Terri Weber.
Jennifer and Hill Harcourt with Jennifer Stern.
Kelly Gerard, Diane Nelson and Janice Carter Levitch
Murray McCandless.
Rebecca and Dwight Maddox.
Hill and Jennifer Harcourt.
Steven and Emily Henderson.
Jana Wagner and Shwea Krishnani.
Renae Sageser and Anna Ehret.
Kenny and Sara Jane Marcum.
Eric and Brooke Shriner.
Diane Nelson with Ava Horlander.
Paresh and Ashima Gupta.
Nathan Holladay and Noah Swain.
Kim Edlin, Kristen Stevenson and Holly Holladay.
Mike Spoelker with Prince William and Kate Middleton.
Pat Smith and Martha Middleton.
