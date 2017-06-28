Galleries
The Vinings of Hurstbourne Grand Opening
June 28, 2017
The Vinings of Hurstbourne located at 9500 Williamsburg Plaza opened its luxurious doors on June 14 with a ribbon-cutting that invited would-be renters to “elevate their lifestyle.” The exclusive property, managed by RAM Partners, LLC, includes a resort-style pool area, cabanas and an outdoor kitchen and entertainment area.
Photos by Tim Valentino.
-
Josh Suites and Elizabeth Cleary.
-
Hurstbourne Mayor Mary Schneider and City Commissionwr Norb Hancock.
-
James Krampe, Kelly Cogan Krampe, Sheila Beasley, Bill Leesman and Alissa McClard.
-
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
-
-
Tanner Greenwell and Justin Newberry.
-
Sally Judah of Jefferson Development Group and Jeffersontown Chamber President John Cosby.
-
James Krampe and Teddy Amshoff of Jefferson Development Group.
-
Mike Lorenzen of Republic Bank and Martha Logan.
-
Kervy Sheppard, Grant Forman, Alicia Pinkham and Liz Chenault.
-
Lisa Young, April Bruce and Erin McKinney.
-
J.D. Carey, Christie Schneider and Michael Docker.
-
Janet O'Connor.
-
Liz Chenault and Erika Forth.
-
Jefferson Development President Erica Hodge and R. Wayne Jenkins of Jenkins Eliason Interiors.
-
Will Wilder.
-
Tim Asher, John Cosby, Mark Russell and Denise Johnson.
-
Liz Chenault and Ellen Crabtree.
-
Jason Lois and Grant Forman.
-
Cyndi Whitmer of Central Bank, Bill Leesman and Kevon Cogan.
-
Ribbon Cutting.
-
Ribbon Cutting.
-
Ribbon Cutting.
-
Entry.
-
Common area/lounge.
-
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
-
Common area/lounge.
-
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
-
Model Space.
-
Model Space.
-
Model Space.
-
Model Space.
-
Model Space.
-
Model Space.
-
Model Space.
-
Athletic Center.
-
Athletic Center.
-
Athletic Center.