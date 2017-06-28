Galleries

The Vinings of Hurstbourne Grand Opening

June 28, 2017

The Vinings of Hurstbourne located at 9500 Williamsburg Plaza opened its luxurious doors on June 14 with a ribbon-cutting that invited would-be renters to “elevate their lifestyle.” The exclusive property, managed by RAM Partners, LLC, includes a resort-style pool area, cabanas and an outdoor kitchen and entertainment area.

Photos by Tim Valentino.

  • Josh Suites and Elizabeth Cleary.

  • Hurstbourne Mayor Mary Schneider and City Commissionwr Norb Hancock.

  • James Krampe, Kelly Cogan Krampe, Sheila Beasley, Bill Leesman and Alissa McClard.

  • Tanner Greenwell and Justin Newberry.

  • Sally Judah of Jefferson Development Group and Jeffersontown Chamber President John Cosby.

  • James Krampe and Teddy Amshoff of Jefferson Development Group.

  • Mike Lorenzen of Republic Bank and Martha Logan.

  • Kervy Sheppard, Grant Forman, Alicia Pinkham and Liz Chenault.

  • Lisa Young, April Bruce and Erin McKinney.

  • J.D. Carey, Christie Schneider and Michael Docker.

  • Janet O'Connor.

  • Liz Chenault and Erika Forth.

  • Jefferson Development President Erica Hodge and R. Wayne Jenkins of Jenkins Eliason Interiors.

  • Will Wilder.

  • Tim Asher, John Cosby, Mark Russell and Denise Johnson.

  • Liz Chenault and Ellen Crabtree.

  • Jason Lois and Grant Forman.

  • Cyndi Whitmer of Central Bank, Bill Leesman and Kevon Cogan.

  • Ribbon Cutting.

  • Entry.

  • Common area/lounge.

  • Common area/lounge.

  • Model Space.

  • Model Space.

  • Model Space.

  • Model Space.

  • Model Space.

  • Model Space.

  • Model Space.

  • Athletic Center.

  • Athletic Center.

  • Athletic Center.