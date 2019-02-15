Galleries > _ > Life & Style > Tastes
Vincenzo’s Romantic Four-Course Dinner
February 15, 2019
Vincenzo’s hosted a delightful dinner for a great cause on the evening of Feb. 10. Attendees dined on a four-course Italian feast, and all proceeds benefited Blessings in a Backpack, which provides food on the weekends for school children in need.
Photos by Andrea Hutchinson
Jeremy and Heather LeGare with Jenny and Jason Alvey.
Darnell and Tatahda Ferguson.
Blessings in a Backpack board members Susan Graf and Judy Watson Gordon.
Chris and Laura Pruniski.
Charles and Linda Osborn.
Charles and Linda McConnaughey with Dewey and Nancy Kelley.
Dale and Laura Wessel.
Bill and Brooke Feather with Sara and Ryan Davis.
Dawne Gee of WAVE 3 and Blessings in a Backpack Board Chair Jennifer Lamkin.
Terri Leehy and Christy Martin.
Zach Lankin and Grace Hill.
Ann and John Rothpletz, Paige and Norbert Burzynski and Pavel and Kari Zahorik.
Doug and Regina Willis.
Laura Wessel, Shannon Edwards, Judy Watson Gordon, Patty Kantlehner, Dayna Tomes and Linda Osborn.
