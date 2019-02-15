Galleries > _ > Life & Style > Tastes

Vincenzo’s Romantic Four-Course Dinner

February 15, 2019

Vincenzo’s hosted a delightful dinner for a great cause on the evening of Feb. 10. Attendees dined on a four-course Italian feast, and all proceeds benefited Blessings in a Backpack, which provides food on the weekends for school children in need.

Photos by Andrea Hutchinson

  • Jeremy and Heather LeGare with Jenny and Jason Alvey.

  • Darnell and Tatahda Ferguson.

  • Blessings in a Backpack board members Susan Graf and Judy Watson Gordon.

  • Chris and Laura Pruniski.

  • Charles and Linda Osborn.

  • Charles and Linda McConnaughey with Dewey and Nancy Kelley.

  • Dale and Laura Wessel.

  • Bill and Brooke Feather with Sara and Ryan Davis.

  • Dawne Gee of WAVE 3 and Blessings in a Backpack Board Chair Jennifer Lamkin.

  • Terri Leehy and Christy Martin.

  • Zach Lankin and Grace Hill.

  • Ann and John Rothpletz, Paige and Norbert Burzynski and Pavel and Kari Zahorik.

  • Doug and Regina Willis.

  • Laura Wessel, Shannon Edwards, Judy Watson Gordon, Patty Kantlehner, Dayna Tomes and Linda Osborn.