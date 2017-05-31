Featured Posts > Galleries
Valhalla Clubhouse Grand Reopening
May 31, 2017
On May 20, guests at Valhalla Golf Club celebrated the opening of their newly renovated clubhouse. Guests were treated to an open bar, stir fry station, carving station and more as they admired the new space. General Manager Keith Reese and representatives from the PGA spoke and officially re-opened the clubhouse for the summer season.
Photos by James Eaton.
Sherri Ratliff, Tonya Fowler and Bev Reese.
Josh and Joy Steinrock with Brad and Jessica Faulkner and Chris and Ashley Redman.
Larry Sinclair with Nikki Kirtley and Brent Smith.
Trudy Betourne and Mary Shields.
Dr. Eric Nunnally and Roger Meier.
Missy Kremer and Colin Kremer with Julie Gahm.
John and Julie Gahm, Patti Gahm, Colin Kremer, Missy Kremer, Lily Gahm, Rob Kremer and Campbell Kremer.
PGA of America Chief Operating Officer, Darrell Crall and Patti Gahm.
General Manager of Valhalla Golf Club, Keith Reese and PGA of America Chief Operating Officer, Darrell Crall.
PGA Professional Steve Houg, Gordy Gahm, Terry Meiners, PGA of America Chief Operating Officer, Darrell Crall and General Manager of Valhalla Golf Club, Keith Reese.
Stacy Shaffer with Joe and Sony Steier.
Sherri Ratliff, Makena Rhodes, Larry Sinclair, Kim Wade and Tonya Fowler.
Larry Sinclair and Larry Woods.
The Mule served in a Valhalla Golf Club copper cup.