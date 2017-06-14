Featured Posts > Galleries
UofL vs. UK
June 14, 2017
In an exciting Bluegrass showdown, the Cards took on the Cats at Jim Patterson Stadium on June 10 in the NCAA super regional matchup. Louisville emerged victorious with a 6-2 win over Kentucky and is headed to Omaha for the program’s fourth College World Series – their third in the last five years – emphasizing the fact that Cardinal baseball is on the rise like never before.
Photos by Victoria Graff.
-
SEC pitcher of the year Sean Hjelle started the Saturday game vs the Cards. UK fell in tow games to U of L.
-
Benden McKay allowed 2 UK runs. U of L won the game 6-2.
-
-
The Cards celebrate a their 4th trip to Omaha.
-
-
UK reliever Logan Salow came in during the Saturday game vs U of L.
-
All American pitcher Brenden McKay is a dual threat as a hitter and pitcher.
-
UK's Kole Cottam is out at first.
-
Sam Bordner cloesed the deal for the Vards. U of L beat UK 6-2.
-
Brenden McKay in the dug out during the Saturay game. He was the winning pitcher vs U K.
-
The UK team watches as their season ends. UK ended the season 43-23.
-
The Cards are headed to Omaha.