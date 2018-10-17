+ Featured Posts > Galleries
UofL President’s Reception
October 17, 2018
Photos by Andrea Hutchinson
On Oct. 10, University of Louisville’s LGBT Center celebrated new president Dr. Neeli Bendapudi and her commitment to LGBTQ inclusion at her Highlands home. Dr. Bendapudi was officially sworn in as UofL’s 18th president on Oct. 4.
Geri Morgan, Joy Hart and Natalie Reteneller.
Craig Blakely, Gregory Bourke, Neeli Bendapudi and Josh Hawkins.
Annie O'Connell, Robin Harrison and Leslie Millar.
Anne and Tony Lindauer.
Judicial Candidate Emily Digenis, William Myers and Neeli Bendapudi.
Minda Reves and Mike Mattingly.
David Owen and Kaila Story.
Jaison Gardner with Regina & Lauren Roebuck.
Eli Pendleton and Suzanne Kingery.
Andy Downey, Justin Hall, Jasmine & Jerimy Tate.
Dr. Mordean Taylor-Archer, Lisa Gunterman and Becky Roehrig.
Josh Hawkins, Kimberly Leonard and Venkat Bendapudi.
Rick Cranna, Gregory Hutcheson and Len Mariani.
Lindsay Wehr and Alecea Hawkins.
Maria Eckerle and Vicky Arnold.
Patience and Erica Fields.
Cheryl Williams and Henry Cubero.
Neeli Vendapudi, Douglas Leezer and Venkat Bendapudi.
Dwain Lee and Mary Lynn Hartman.
Leslee Martin, Laura Weingartner, Monica Shaw and Susan Sawning.
