The University of Louisville School of Music hosted its Student Gala Concert at Comstock Concert Hall on February 12. Students of the School of Music showcased their talents and delighted the audience with both solo and chamber music ensemble performances. Upcoming School of Music performances include a University Wind Symphony & Symphonic Band concert on Sunday, February 19 at 3 p.m. and University Chorus & Collegiate Chorale later that evening at 7:30 p.m.

Photos by Tim Valentino.