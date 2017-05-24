Featured Posts > Galleries
Twilight Polo
May 24, 2017
On May 18, Louisville Polo Club kicked off their 2017 outdoor season under the city’s beautiful skyline at the Great Lawn of Waterfront Park. Guests were invited to bring blankets, chairs and coolers for a fieldside “tailgate” as they enjoyed the match as well as music from special guest JD Shelburne.
Photos by Tim Valentino.
Lucia Burton with Mary Louisa.
Trey Zoeller.
Sarah Devers, Sarah Hoke and Roberta Devers.
Curtis Wohlford and Jenna Hiugen.
Sandy MacLean, Steve Kottkamp, Ginger Knox and Holly and Bart Turney.
Jesse Johnson, Kevin and Nicole Porter, Ellen Siu and Sally Mundo.
Robert Miles, Jim Boland and Angus and Pete MacLean.
Caryn Walker, Meghan Zrobro and Lee Middendorf.
Jay Singletary and Tiffany and Tim Stephens.
Donna Waterhouse and Anne Adair.
Nathan Hofe, Leah Seastedt, Melissa Anderson, Meredith Koan and Chloe Ruth.
Doug and Lorie Dressman.
Bridget Williams, Michelle Mandro and Kristen LeMasters.
Bob Foulks, Emily and Matt Williams and Bonnie Foulks.
Crain, Hope, Lily and Matt Garndiner.
Dieke Dresch and Sara Millett.
J.D. Shelburne.
J.D. Shelburne.
Mary Alice, Marie and Lillie Pierce.
Sharon Feldman and Angie and Conner Smith.
Eric Getsfred, Colleen Sparks, Todd Kennedy, Kristi Getsfred and Kim Kennedy.
Hunter Melton, William Upton and Connor Toole.
Karen Casi, Jason and Nicole Bigg, Asher, Ryan and Suzie Hayes.
Melinda Breslin and Jennifer Reece.
