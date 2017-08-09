Galleries
Tuxes & Tails Gala
August 9, 2017
Guests were whisked away in a cyclone to the Kentucky Humane Society’s Tuxes & Tails Gala on August 5 at the Louisville Marriott East with a theme of Wizard of Pawz. All proceeds from the event benefited KHS proving that for their adorable animals, there really is, “no place like home.”
Photos by Bill Wine.
Talent provided by theater in motion with Wally and Nancy Oyler.
President and CEO of the Humane Society Lori Redmon and Kevin Redmon.
Silent auction items included this custom handmade rocking bench.
Silent auction items included this " Experience Westport Village" package.
Silent auction items included a Wizard of OZ themed pet basket.
Alex and Kayla Porter.
Hillary Oney, Steven Hornung and Lexi Neel.
Kristin Binkowski with Phil and Britney Chaney.
Wanda Woofter and Pam Hancock.
Pat Vickers and Peter Herbener.
Dana and Jeff Callaway.
Toto, Sharon Guenthner, Jeannine Blazin, Suzie, Evan and Autumn Burbank.
Katherine Darmstadt and Ashley Hembree.
Cathy and Charley Wade.
Tony Thompson, event emcee Tyiana Thompson and auctioneer Rick Wardlow.
Brian and Robin Vincent.
Mark Nally and Karen Koenig.
Andrea Blair and JD Schall.
Alison and Jason Miles.
Jim and Karen Krinock with Nicole and Emil Walton.
Tamara McCormick and Maggie Tabor.
Mark and Jodi Lindemoen.
Sed and Sheena Parker with Denise Edsell.
Karen and Jack Finlinson.
Bill and Ellie Yerkes.
Stephan Van Treese and Randy Woodford.
Stephan Van Treese, Lara Protenic, Sumer Smith and Randy Woodford.
Tammy York- Day and Justine Reiss.
Wally Oyler selected an appetizer.
Damian.
Tuxes and Tails.
Tuxes and Tails.
Delphina.
Jim and Karen Krinock.
Alison and Neil Malone.
John Shumate and Allie Dodson.
Denise and Billy Roby.
