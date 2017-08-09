Galleries

Tuxes & Tails Gala

August 9, 2017

Guests were whisked away in a cyclone to the Kentucky Humane Society’s Tuxes & Tails Gala on August 5 at the Louisville Marriott East with a theme of Wizard of Pawz. All proceeds from the event benefited KHS proving that for their adorable animals, there really is, “no place like home.”

Photos by Bill Wine.

  • Talent provided by theater in motion with Wally and Nancy Oyler.

  • President and CEO of the Humane Society Lori Redmon and Kevin Redmon.

  • Silent auction items included this custom handmade rocking bench.

  • Silent auction items included this " Experience Westport Village" package.

  • Silent auction items included a Wizard of OZ themed pet basket.

  • Alex and Kayla Porter.

  • Hillary Oney, Steven Hornung and Lexi Neel.

  • Kristin Binkowski with Phil and Britney Chaney.

  • Wanda Woofter and Pam Hancock.

  • Pat Vickers and Peter Herbener.

  • Dana and Jeff Callaway.

  • Toto, Sharon Guenthner, Jeannine Blazin, Suzie, Evan and Autumn Burbank.

  • Katherine Darmstadt and Ashley Hembree.

  • Cathy and Charley Wade.

  • Tony Thompson, event emcee Tyiana Thompson and auctioneer Rick Wardlow.

  • Brian and Robin Vincent.

  • Mark Nally and Karen Koenig.

  • Andrea Blair and JD Schall.

  • Alison and Jason Miles.

  • Jim and Karen Krinock with Nicole and Emil Walton.

  • Tamara McCormick and Maggie Tabor.

  • Mark and Jodi Lindemoen.

  • Sed and Sheena Parker with Denise Edsell.

  • Karen and Jack Finlinson.

  • Bill and Ellie Yerkes.

  • Stephan Van Treese and Randy Woodford.

  • Stephan Van Treese, Lara Protenic, Sumer Smith and Randy Woodford.

  • Tammy York- Day and Justine Reiss.

  • Wally Oyler selected an appetizer.

  • Damian.

  • Tuxes and Tails.

  • Tuxes and Tails.

  • Delphina.

  • Jim and Karen Krinock.

  • Alison and Neil Malone.

  • John Shumate and Allie Dodson.

  • Denise and Billy Roby.