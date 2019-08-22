The pawsitively fabulous Tuxes & Tails gala benefiting Kentucky Humane Society took place at the Louisville Marriott Downtown on Aug. 17. In keeping with the theme “Catsino Royale: For Your Paws Only,” the gala included casino games, live and silent auctions and adoptable furry friends. The Voice-Tribune was proud to serve as a sponsor for the Tuxes & Tails Lounge, which featured dancing with the band From Paris.

Photos by Kathryn Harrington