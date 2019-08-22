Galleries
Tuxes & Tails
August 22, 2019
The pawsitively fabulous Tuxes & Tails gala benefiting Kentucky Humane Society took place at the Louisville Marriott Downtown on Aug. 17. In keeping with the theme “Catsino Royale: For Your Paws Only,” the gala included casino games, live and silent auctions and adoptable furry friends. The Voice-Tribune was proud to serve as a sponsor for the Tuxes & Tails Lounge, which featured dancing with the band From Paris.
Photos by Kathryn Harrington
Steve and Bernadette Doolin.
Andrea Hinderer and Jessica Jones.
Barbara Fischer and Jill Peden.
Cynthia and Mike Kirkland.
Karen Siladi, Brink Bloembergen, Mike Siladi and Linda Johnsen.
Ashley Bedingfield, Katie Brown and Kacy Noltemeyer.
Savannah, Kira and Chris Gregorchik with Angie and Colonel Jeff Decker.
Morgan Handlon, Zai and Judi Heady.
Jena Stone, Jennifer Miller and Laura Shone.
Brian and Robin Vincent.
Austin Bridges and Kat Rooks.
Chad and Bess Riney.
Chanelle Garriott and Suzette Rodgers.
Alisa Gray, Andrea Duvall and Andrea Blair.
Christine Dennis and Marissa.
Emily Weber and Judi Heady with Molly.
President and CEO of the Kentucky Humane Society Lori Redmon.
Honorary chairs Cynthia Parnell Collier and Dr. Allan Parnell.
Denise Edsell and Mary Wayne.
Mari Henderson.
Paul Wagner and Teresa Langebrake.
Rachel and Bryan Carr.
Christine Dennis.
Becca Gibson and Kaitlin Rust with WAVE 3 News.
Eric Clark.
Gary Blazin and Blueberry.
Morgan Handlon, Anthony Galiette, Emily Weber, Mari Henderson and Christine Dennis.
Morgan Handlon and Bruce.
Dana Yurkanin, Emily Weber, Mari Henderson and Christine Dennis.
Anthony Galiette and Dana Yurkanin.
Michelle Just, Kara Mills and Kylee Marcy.
David Page and Debi Turner with Elizabeth and Matt McCall.
Jeannine Blazin and Sir.
Bill Yerkes and Sam
Gary and Kathy Clements with President and CEO of the Kentucky Humane Society Lori Redmon and Kevin Redmon.
