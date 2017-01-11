Trinity vs. St. X

One of the state’s most famed rivalries came to a head on January 4 at Broadbent Arena when the Trinity Shamrocks took on the St. Xavier Tigers. In addition to the 9 points apiece scored by Lukas Burkman and David Johnson, Central transfer Jay Scrubb helped lead the Rocks to their victory with a game-high of 25 points and making 13 of 14 free throws. On the Tigers side, Pierce Kiesler made a valiant effort and brought St. X 15 points, and Paul Oberst strived as well to pull ahead by scoring nine points. But as the Tigers shot just five of 19 free throws, they fell to the Rocks with a final score of 61 to 50.

Photos by Damon Atherton