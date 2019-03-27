Galleries
Trinity High School CelebraTion
March 27, 2019
On March 16, supporters of Trinity High School gathered at Convocation Hall for the institution’s dynamic annual fundraiser. CelebraTion organizers state that this year’s event was among the most successful in the school’s 51 year history. Funds raised support Trinity’s student athletics, activities and need-based tuition aid programs.
Photos by Kathryn Harrington
-
Tony Heitzman, Rob Mullen and Chris Woods.
-
Wayne and Stephanie West.
-
Bryan Walters and Kathy Mullen.
-
Janis Scherer, Leah Edelen and Nanette Ditsler.
-
-
Roy and Barbara Hill.
-
Susan and Tim Ely with Tony and Jackie Vanetti.
-
Allison and Michael Johnson.
-
Dan and Shannon Barton.
-
Trinity High School Culinary Club members Jacob Epley, Liam Darby, Kraig Grauer, Jeremy Williamson and Bailey Jones.
-
Bridget Just and Keely Monsour.
-
Anna Heitfeld with Chad and Judy Waggoner.
-
Kate and Jon Pilbean.
-
Stuart Ditsler, Glenn Edelen, Jerry Ditsler and Tim Woock.
-
-
Cole Nichols, Wyatt Ware and Tanner Langley.
-
Todd Hollenbach Sr. and John Hollenbach.
-
-
Anita and Jeff McGlaun.
-
The cast of "Tarzan: The Musical" performs.
-
Matthew Fisher, James Moore, Kaleb Faust and DaMarcus Wilson.
-
Andrea and Brian Gohmann with Brian and Bridget Just.
-
Anne Monell, Megan Olmstead and Sara Ortego.
-
Angela Williamson and Theresa Spalding.
-
Angie and Dan Jackman.
-
Andrew Neichter stands in front of a photo of his graduating class with his wife Sue Neichter.
-
Jackie Crenshaw and Keely Monsour.
-