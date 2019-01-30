Galleries > _ > Society
Toys for Tots
January 30, 2019
The annual Toys for Tots party, sponsored by the Marine Corps Reserve, was held on Dec. 15, at the Omni Hotel in downtown Louisville.
Photos by John H. Harralson Jr.
John H. Harralson Jr. is a veteran photographer and iconic figure in Louisville society. He owned and published The Voice from 1987 through 2005. At the age of 91, Mr. Harralson still regularly contributes to the magazine and can often be seen photographing local parties, galas and sporting events.
The Voice-Tribune's photographers Andrea Hutchinson, John H. Harralson Jr. and Kathryn Harrington.
Emma Shaw, Karla Curtsinger, Larry Sinclair, Emily Campanell, Sydney Poor and Madison Ransdell.
Andrea Gillis McClain with Santa.
Nicole Volz and Vince Cameron.
Patti Swope and David Clarkson.
Sara Southwick and Hunter Graham.
Tim and Angela Steinrock.
Bill and Holly DeReamer.
Steve and Ericka Hartung, Greg and Dawn Manor and John Harralson.
Stacy Bellis and Ashley Bellis.