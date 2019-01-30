The annual Toys for Tots party, sponsored by the Marine Corps Reserve, was held on Dec. 15, at the Omni Hotel in downtown Louisville.

Photos by John H. Harralson Jr.

John H. Harralson Jr. is a veteran photographer and iconic figure in Louisville society. He owned and published The Voice from 1987 through 2005. At the age of 91, Mr. Harralson still regularly contributes to the magazine and can often be seen photographing local parties, galas and sporting events.