Photos by Madeline Mullenbach & Emily Peters



On April 22, the official corporate kick-off of the 2022 Kentucky Derby Festival held its 66th Annual They’re Off! Luncheon in the Grand Ballroom of The Galt House Hotel. Notable speakers include Jay Bilas, Kirk Herbstreit, Erin Andrews, Sam Champion, Robin Roberts and Terry Bradshaw as well as many others in a long list of luminaries who have entertained They’re Off! Luncheon audiences for the past 65 years.