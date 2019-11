The Voice of Louisville November Release Party

On Nov. 18, Bittners hosted an exclusive release party celebrating the November issue of The Voice of Louisville at Lola at Butchertown Grocery. Delectable hors d’oeuvres and champagne were served, and the music of Diana Ross serenaded guests throughout the night. Thank you to Bittners President & COO Douglas Riddle and Chef Bobby Benjamin for hosting this elegant soiree for The Voice.

Photos by Kathryn Harrington and Andrea Hutchinson