Galleries
The Voice of Louisville March Release Party
March 12, 2020
KMAC Museum hosted the official release party for the March Issue of The Voice on the evening of March 4.
Photos by Kathryn Harrington
Wil Heuser and Douglas Riddle.
Liz Bingham, Mariah Kline and Britany Baker.
Tobi Tunde-Alli and Deji Lasisi.
Sandra Wu and Mona Lisa.
Frank Buster and Jody Swann.
Jeff Hunter, Madison Ewing and Wil Heuser.
Fiyin Lasisi, Jeeka and Michelle Staggs.
Matthew Coleman and Ron Gurgol.
Lorie and Rob Davenport.
Becky Ragland, Lorie Davenport and Mona Simone.
Denisha McCauley and Breanna Marshall.
Madison Ewing, Liz Bingham and Lauren Sharp Anderson.
Lauren Sharp Anderson, Frank Buster, Jody Swann and Hope Little with Byrne Insurance.
Kris and Willa Pettit.
Judge Angela McCormick Bisig, Julie Bowie and Mary Gwynne Dougherty.
Matthew Coleman and Willa Pettit.
Willa Pettit, Wende Cudmore and Fiyin Lasisi.
Willa Pettit and Wende Cudmore.
Maria and Bennie Pollard.
Steve Wilson and Douglas Riddle.
