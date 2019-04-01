Galleries
The Voice Derby Issue Launch Party
April 1, 2019
Staff and friends of The Voice celebrated the launch of our April Derby issue on March 23 at ALEX&NDER bar and lounge at Copper & Kings Distillery. Attendees browsed through the new edition while enjoying hors d’oeuvres from Butchertown Grocery and shopping for Derby headwear from Darling Handmades.
Photos by Kathryn Harrington
Calvin and Connie Bibb.
Michelle and Jason Magrum.
David Grantz and John Harralson.
Suzy Stone and Hilda Carr.
Ryan Daly and Erich Popp.
Alan Wells and Mike Tomes.
Jim Allen and Wendie Canavan with Genesis Diamonds.
Tia Bell and Jayme Krstich.
Jim Bartley, Judy Thornberry and Jackie Gedrose.
Tiffany Woodard with Darling Handmades and Kaelyn Lyverse.
Britany Baker and Mariah Kline.
Mike Tomes, Nicole Hayden and Latora Michelle.
Sean Reagan, Marvin Dyer, Mike Tomes and Alan Wells.
Allie and Madalyn Klika.
Rebecca Bukuru, China Jameson and Lori Barry.
Jeff Hunter with Shilaa and Ryan Adcock.
Meredith and Rita Ellis.
Andrea Hutchinson, Miranda McDonald and Britany Baker.
Hilda Carr, Andrea Hutchinson, Kaelyn Lyverse and Miranda McDonald.
Tiffany Woodard, Liz Bingham, Kaelyn Lyverse, Hilda Carr, Andrea Hutchinson and Miranda McDonald.
Esther and Jose Pacheco.
Pamela and Lauren Broadus.
Svea Allgeier, Susan Graves and Mattie Brown.
Kitty Pfeiffer with Lenihan Sotheby's and Kelly Pfeiffer.
Annaliese Kerman and Liz Bingham.
Cynthia and Kevin Johns and Kimberly Cyrus with Class Act Federal Credit Union with Jason and Michelle Magrum.
