The Trifecta
May 9, 2019
For the second year in a row, the Bridgeman family put on a party like no other with the Trifecta, which took place on May 3 at the KFC Yum! Center. Usher served as the headlining entertainer and Steve Harvey served as the evening’s host. Proceeds from the exclusive event went toward the V Foundation for Cancer Research, the West End School and the UofL Autism Center.
Photos by Scott Henson
-
Sherrie Mazur with the V Foundation
-
World Poker Tour
CEO Adam Pliska,Lynn Gill Martin and Tony Durst
-
Ladonna and Charlie Johnson
-
Congresswoman Maxine Waters and husband Sid Williams.
-
-
The Coca Cola group.
-
Chef Gerron Hurt and wife Brandi Beckham
-
Preston Brown and Guest
-
Star Jones and Riccardo Lugo
-
Stacey Robinson and Monte Durham
-
Stacey Robinson, Monte Durham and Star Jones
-
-
Devon Miller from Denver Broncos
-
Brandon McMannis
-
Quincy
-
Kenny Burns
-
Ryan Bridgeman, Justin Bridgeman, Quincy and Eden Bridgeman
-
Eden Bridgeman
-
Eden, Justin and Ryan Bridgeman
-
William Wesley, Lebron James agent and Guest
-
Ryan Bridgeman
-
Connie Miranda
-
Mr and Mrs Jeff Smith with Papa Johns
-
Winston and Caroline Oyler
-
Natalie Zee and Travis Schultz
-
Victoria Russell
-
Lara and Steven VanTrees
-
Bridgman Siblings with Steve Harvey and wife
-
-
Chris Tucker
-
Vivica A. Fox
-
Chef Damris Phillips and Darrick Wood
-
Michael Edwards
-
Michelle Williams of Destiny's Child
-
Bozoma St. John
-
-
Bryson Tiller and Kendra Bailey.