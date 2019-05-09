For the second year in a row, the Bridgeman family put on a party like no other with the Trifecta, which took place on May 3 at the KFC Yum! Center. Usher served as the headlining entertainer and Steve Harvey served as the evening’s host. Proceeds from the exclusive event went toward the V Foundation for Cancer Research, the West End School and the UofL Autism Center.

Photos by Scott Henson