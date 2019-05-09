Galleries

The Trifecta

May 9, 2019

For the second year in a row, the Bridgeman family put on a party like no other with the Trifecta, which took place on May 3 at the KFC Yum! Center. Usher served as the headlining entertainer and Steve Harvey served as the evening’s host. Proceeds from the exclusive event went toward the V Foundation for Cancer Research, the West End School and the UofL Autism Center.

Photos by Scott Henson

  • Sherrie Mazur with the V Foundation

  • World Poker Tour CEO Adam Pliska,Lynn Gill Martin and Tony Durst

  • Ladonna and Charlie Johnson

  • Congresswoman Maxine Waters and husband Sid Williams.

  • The Coca Cola group.

  • Chef Gerron Hurt and wife Brandi Beckham

  • Preston Brown and Guest

  • Star Jones and Riccardo Lugo

  • Stacey Robinson and Monte Durham

  • Stacey Robinson, Monte Durham and Star Jones

  • Devon Miller from Denver Broncos

  • Brandon McMannis

  • Quincy

  • Kenny Burns

  • Ryan Bridgeman, Justin Bridgeman, Quincy and Eden Bridgeman

  • Eden Bridgeman

  • Eden, Justin and Ryan Bridgeman

  • William Wesley, Lebron James agent and Guest

  • Ryan Bridgeman

  • Connie Miranda

  • Mr and Mrs Jeff Smith with Papa Johns

  • Winston and Caroline Oyler

  • Natalie Zee and Travis Schultz

  • Victoria Russell

  • Lara and Steven VanTrees

  • Bridgman Siblings with Steve Harvey and wife

  • Chris Tucker

  • Vivica A. Fox

  • Chef Damris Phillips and Darrick Wood

  • Michael Edwards

  • Michelle Williams of Destiny's Child

  • Bozoma St. John

  • Bryson Tiller and Kendra Bailey.