Photos by Tim Girton

The Trifecta Derby Eve Gala was hosted by Arsenio Hall on May 4 at the Omni Hotel. With Stevie Wonder as the headliner and entertainment from start to finish, the Trifecta experience was one for the record books. Proceeds from the event benefited the West End School, the Kosair Charities Center for Autism and other deserving organizations.