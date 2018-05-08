+ Featured Posts > Galleries
The Trifecta
May 8, 2018
Benefiting West End School and Kosair Charities Center for Autism
Photos by Tim Girton
The Trifecta Derby Eve Gala was hosted by Arsenio Hall on May 4 at the Omni Hotel. With Stevie Wonder as the headliner and entertainment from start to finish, the Trifecta experience was one for the record books. Proceeds from the event benefited the West End School, the Kosair Charities Center for Autism and other deserving organizations.
-
Patti Swope and Richard Shay
-
Star Jones
-
Junior Bridgeman (center) with family and friends.
-
Justin Bridgeman
-
-
Adan Canto
-
Junior Bridgeman
-
People enjoyed greeting Junior Bridgeman
-
Shannon Hearst Wickstrom with Kirk Wickstrom
-
Anthony Raspbery and Brigitte Taylor
-
Ryan Bridgeman
-
E Z Bluegrass and George Demaree
-
Tiffani Saxton and Daylon Goff
-
Dr Ashley Anderson and Derek Anderson
-
Eden Bridgeman
-
Teague Delong and Eric Wentworth
-
Sheldon Mack
-
Alvina Steward and Derek Anderson
-
Finis "KY" White
-
Rachel and Dave Demay
-
Lindsay Attkisson and Christine Mueller
-
Geore and CJ Nichols
-
Sherlene Shanklin
-
Terrance and Mira Howard
-
Marlyce Woods
-
Angela Becker
-
Star Jones, Eden Bridgeman and the winners trophy.
-
Karen Stout and Dr Lynnie Mayer
-
Milton and Takoya Brooks
-
Robert and Melissa McGhee
-
Tiara and Frederick Wayne
-
Sadiqa Reynolds and Dr. Ricky Jones
-
Gerald Bell
-
Christine and Brian Motherwell
-
Richard Lawson and Tina Knowles
-
Melissa Rowe and Paul Childers
-
Bam Adebayo
-
Dr Roslyn and Selby Artis
-
Michelle and Kenny Payne
-
Jackie Beard
-
Kara Mackey
-
Kathy and Mike Boyle
-
Keith B Hunter
-
Rebkah Lee, Brooke Way and Meredith Ellis
-
Carla and Orlando Pace
-
Frankie Hilbert and Joey Wagner
-
