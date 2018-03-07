The Speed Ball

Photos by Bill Wine, Sydney Wray and Laura Ross

The Speed Art Museum’s most significant annual event was held on March 3. Benefactors enjoyed a seated dinner in the 1927 galleries, followed by a raging after party with music and dancing from New Orleans’ own Dirty Dozen Brass Band. The elegant evening was sponsored by Old Forester, Churchill Downs, Blue Grass Motorsport, The Voice-Tribune and many more. Funds raised from the gala support the Speed’s programming and exhibitions that educate and enrich the lives of people in our community and beyond.