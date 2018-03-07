The Speed Ball

-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Kevin and Candice McGloshen.
-
Guests arrived at the Speed Art Museum.
-
Guests arrived at the Speed Art Museum.
-
Joyce Meyer, Larry Shapin, Lisa Stemler and Ladonna Nicolas.
-
Bart and Deborah Greenwald.
-
Michelle and Bill Mudd.
-
Terri and Steve Bass.
-
Rebecca Brown with Steve and Terri Bass.
-
Ben and Becca Self.
-
Guests arrived at the Speed Art Museum.
-
Emily Bingham, Ron and Debra Murphy, Katie Murphy and Steven Ramirez.
-
Paul and Michele Esselman.
-
The Speed Art Museum central bar was beautifully decorated with a large floral design.
-
The Speed Art Museum central bar was beautifully decorated with a large floral design.
-
Laura and Greg Branstetter, Laura and Brian Cromer with Lisa and David Stanley.
-
Lindsey and Jamie Brodsky .
-
Kelly Underwood, Angela Clark and Laura Elliott.
-
Beth Andrews and Bruce Perkins.
-
Laura Hecht, Jennie Heintzman, Betsy Ford and Bob Hecht.
-
Jennie and David Heintzman, Betsy and Jimmy Ford with Laura and Bob Hecht.
-
Ron and Leslie Geoghegan, Nicole Yates and William Summers V.
-
Woody and Dorothy Van Meter with Alyce and George Hoskins.
-
Holly Wainwright, Travis Arkon and Liz Fiorito.
-
Jeff and Anna Tatman with Barbara and Bob Deferraro.
-
Angie and Calvin Evans.
-
Ball committee member Ron Wolz, Karen Hunt with Angie and Calvin Evans.
-
Tina and Paul Coleman.
-
Susan Yarmuth, Mark Eliason, Jeffrey Howard and Bill Yarmuth.
-
Kim Lewis, Jennifer Bates and Erika Paramore.
-
Greg Delmonico and Kim Casaburo.
-
Mandy Vive with Michael and Laura Jones.
-
Lindy Casebier, Don Wenzel and Lukas Dwelly.
-
Don Wenzel, Lexington Mayor Jim Gray, Lindy Casebier and Lukas Dwelly.
-
Venkat Sharma and Aneeta Bhatia.
-
Chris and Rashna Carmicle with Inna and Mike Marnhout.
-
Janna Flowers, Kim Lewis, Cheryl Parish and Dana Robinson.
-
Janna Flowers, Kim Lewis, Cheryl Parish ,Dana Robinson and Woo Speed McNaughton.
-
Carol Matton and Woo Speed McNaughton.
-
Bill and Michelle Mudd, Dr. Alex Gerassimides, Mayor Greg Fischer with Brett and Jenny Hale.
-
Jill Wood, Laura Melillo Barnum and Woo Speed McNaughton.
-
Event co-chair Cheri Collis White and Austin Speed.
-
Janice Carter Levitch, Ingrid Hernandez, Marielena Jorge and Gerardo Torres.
-
Chuck Mitchell.
-
Lucie and Bert Stansbury.
-
Samantha Corbin, Carla Terwilleger and Sarah Mitchell.
-
Tommy and Sarah Mitchell.
-
Shawn Hadley and David McGuire.
-
Clark Burckle, Rebecca and Graham Switzer with Kathy and Ken Herrington.
-
Kathy and Ken Herrington.
-
Anissa and Kurt Newbauer.
-
Anne Walker and Ford Barr.
-
Sarah King and Cal Staben.
-
Dickie Greenleaf and Jennifer Kramer.
-
Guests enjoyed the opportunity to mingle during the cocktail reception prior to dinner.
-
Guests enjoyed the opportunity to mingle during the cocktail reception prior to dinner.
-
Curtis Conlin, Chris Welsh, Emily Digenis and Hunter Sattich.
-
Guests selected nasty desserts.
-
Alissa Blow, Noelle Penta, Meredith Lawrence and Virginia Speed.
-
Whit Stodghill and Rob Roberts.
-
Hunter Sattich, Woo Speed McNaughton, Emily Digenis and Colin McNaughton.
-
The Speed Gala.
-
William and Julia Carstanjen.
-
The Speed Gala.
-
Neville Blakemore & Jessica Bird.
-
Jimmy King with Laura Elliott and Dr. Greg Elliott.
-
Mary Lynne Capilouto, University of Kentucky President Dr. Eli Capilouto, Bill and Susan Yarmuth, Britt Brockman, Dr. Mary Koutorousiou and Steve Bass.
-
Lynnie Meyer, Karen Stout, Larry Shapin, Ladonna Nicolas. Lisa Stemler, Joyce Meyer, Steve Bass, Jeffrey Howard and Mark Eliason.
-
Rebecca Brown,John Y. Brown III, Dianne Timmering and Steve Bass.
-
Susan and Bill Yarmuth, Lynnie Meyer and Karen Stout.
-
Lynnie Meyer and Karen Stout.
-
John Y. Brown III and Rebecca Brown.
-
John Y. Brown III and Rebecca Brown with Susan and Bill Yarmuth.
-
The Speed Gala.
-
The Speed Gala.
-
The Speed Gala.
-
The Speed Gala.
-
Tom Dunbar and Martha Hall.
-
Chris Humphreys and Gretchen Bell.
-
The Speed Gala.
-
The Speed Gala.
-
The Speed Gala.
-
The Speed Gala.
-
The Speed Gala.
-
Lia Laber and Bill Bonny.
-
Ball committee member Ron Wolz and Crystal Smith.
-
Woo Speed and Colin McNaughton danced.
-
Dancing was enjoyed by many.
-
Dancing was enjoyed by many.
-
The Speed Gala.
-
The Speed Gala.
-
The Speed Gala.
-
The Speed Gala.
-
Dancing was enjoyed by many.
-
Dancing was enjoyed by many.
-
Dancing was enjoyed by many.
-
John Shaw-Woo and Erica Bachelor.
-
The Speed Gala.
-
The Speed Gala.
-
The Speed Gala.
-
The Speed Gala.
-