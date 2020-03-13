Galleries

The Speed Art Museum Ball

March 12, 2020

On March 7, the Speed Art Museum hosted its most significant annual fundraiser. Guests were served dinner in the 1927 galleries provided by Wiltshire at the Speed, followed by dancing, drinks and dessert at the Late Night party. Entertainment was provided by JAVA, a lively nine-piece band from North Carolina. The Voice of Louisville is proud to serve as the exclusive media sponsor of the Speed Art Museum Ball.

Photos by Kathryn Harrington and Andrea Hutchinson

  • Ted and Jane Smith.

  • Sunita and Aruni Bhatnagar.

  • Janice Lee Kelly and Charles Cash.

  • Lori and John Key with Terry and Courtney Giesel.

  • Sarah Tatum and Cathy Creek.

  • Jason and Kim Clark.

  • Kate and Bryan Harris.

  • Anthony and Kristen Kandah.

  • Susan Hamilton and Ed Krevs.

  • Grey Henry, Anne and Darrell Wells and John and Jana Dowd.

  • Connie Judge, Jennifer McReynolds, Gail Oppenheimer and Greg Judge.

  • Eleanor Stepusin and Rebecca Weis.

  • Pat Ballard and Fred Siegel.

  • Steven Bowling with Chris and Linda Valentine.

  • Chris Whelan and Russ Richardson.

  • Eric and Holli Lewis.

  • Chuck Cassis, Heather Kleisner, Karen Mayer, Brent Watson, Dr. John Stutts and Trace Mayer.

  • Dr. Kris and Tonya Abeln with Michelle and David James.

  • Bennie and Maria Pollard with Rachel and Matt Ward.

  • Jane Lawford with Victoria, Reyna and Paul Diaz and Katie Ryser.

  • Michelle and Bill Mudd.

  • Jennifer Van Vactor and Meredith Haney.

  • Rob Givens and Kelsey Cooper.

  • Bobby and Hanna Benjamin, Matt Jamie, Lee Heffer and Lauren and John Anderson.

  • Janice Carter Levitch, Jeff Hunter, Margot Shaw, Craig Rushing and George Gatewood.

  • Gov. Andy Beshear and Britainy Beshear.

  • Lynn Macray and Stiles Colwill.

  • Kyle Bailey, Matthew Williams, Emily Williams and Ashley Biggins.

  • Patrick D. McLane and Todd Cain.

  • Tim Dever, Faye Highfill and Jeff Radcliffe.

  • Emma Gimbel, Austin Speed, Andrew Wolford and Rachel Jaggers.

  • Zachary Meicher-Buzzi and Shelby Shenkman.

  • Rachel Puckett with Carrie and Peter Scrufari.

  • Rick and Von Purdy with Barnetta and Kevin Cosby.

  • Angela Bisig, Paul Casi and Arnold Rivera.

  • Angela Bisig and Arnold Rivera.

  • Kwadwo and Nyagon Amandwa with Martha and Adam Miller.

  • Shannon King, Michelle Mudd, Julia Carstanjen, Kimberly Keith, Angie Evans and Tonya Abeln.

  • Jessica and Thomas Davis.

  • Kent Oyler with Mary and Brian Lavin.

  • Peggy and Rob Cohen.

  • Colin Underhill with Noel and Libby Rush.

  • Colleen Beach, Martha and Mark Slaughter and Jennifer Blair.

  • Larry Shapin and Ladonna Nicolas.

  • Patrick Hayden and Ellen Blevins.

  • Whitney and Joel Wilson with Ellen and Steven Blevins.

  • Joe Perkowski and Mary Kasey.

  • Stephen Reily, Carol Spencer and Steven Bowling.

  • Lynn Macrae, Eden Bridgeman-Sklenar and Greg Sklenar.

  • Sarah Mattingly and Mary Berry.

  • Josh and Kristen Nagel, Kim and Ed Keady, Katie and Stockie Rhawn and Shannon and Bruce Griswald.

  • Phoebe Wood and Lisa Barr.

  • Sarah Keith, Lynn Kunau and Lisa Zaring.

  • Rick and Kyala Smith.

  • Dickie Greenleaf, Rand Paul and Bart and Deborah Greenwald.

  • John Stewart and Magdalene Karon.

  • Janice Lee Kelly.

  • Dave Russell, Pat McAnulty, Molly Meiners and Kira Russell.

  • Seth Kline, Anna Matthews, Mariah Kline and Hunter Collins.

  • Laura Cromer, Elaine Crockett and Clark Cromer.

  • Damaris Phillips, Darrick Wood, Jennifer Bates and Doris Flowers.

  • Ashley Thursby, Harald Uwe Kern, Kris Pettit and Matt Coleman.

  • Britany Baker and Frankie Steele.

  • David Grantz and Erica McDowell.

  • Eva Nunnally, Bridget Rolhfling, Natalie Underhill and Meredith Denbow.

  • Michael Wade Smith and Maria Gurren.

  • Chad and Lee Middendorf, Jennifer Kramer, Karen and Trace Mayer, Chris Welsh, Michelle Staggs, Julie Bowie and Curtis Conolin.

  • Ozair Shariff and Sheridan Gates.

  • Christina Carter, Dickie Greenleaf and Michelle Staggs.

  • Sarah Mattingly and Tiffany Woodard.

  • Annette Skaggs and Karen Kasi.

  • Robert Barry Fleming and Siofra Rucker.

  • Paige Peden and Justin Schappe.

  • The Lions Den.

  • Greta Pittenger and Jordan King.

  • Pat Ballard and Lynnie Meyer.

  • Gill and Augusta Holland with Eden Bridgeman and Greg Sklenar.

  • Larie and Barry Allen.

  • Michelle James and Councilman David James.

  • David Grantz and Erica McDowell.

  • Maria and Bennie Pollard.

  • Cathy and Congressman John Yarmuth.

  • Woo Speed McNaughton and Colin McNaughton.

  • Lynn and Rob Macrae.

  • Tonya and Kris Abeln.

  • Brooke and Matthew Barzun, Mayor Greg Fischer and Alexandra Gerassimides with Paul and Viki Diaz.

  • Richelle Vachio and Daniel Takami.

  • Aaron and Sarah Yarmuth.

  • Kathy Oyler, Carol Spencer and Kent Oyler.

  • Edith Bingham, Al Shands and Governor Andy Beshear.

  • Lincoln and Laura Snyder.

  • Missy Hines, Jackie Bellar and Kelley Paul.

  • Craig Rushing and George Gatewood.

  • Al Shands, Edith Bingham, Stephen Reily and Emily Bingham.

  • Michael Wade Smith and Christy Brown.

  • Christy Brown, Al Shands and Edith Bingham.

  • Congressman John Yarmuth, Cathy Yarmuth, Christy Brown and Tod Sedgwick.

  • Joyce Meyer, Lisa Stemler, Congressman John Yarmuth and Lynnie Meyer.

  • Lisa Stemler, Shawn Hadley and David McGuire with Joyce and Lynnie Meyer.

  • Shawn Hadley and David McGuire.

  • UofL President Neeli Bendapudi and Venkat Bendapudi.

  • KyCAD President Moira Payne and Sara Haynes.

  • Jana and John Dowds with Babs and Lee Robinson.

  • KyCAD.

  • David Grantz, Erica McDowell, Aaron and Sarah Yarmuth, Laura and Lincoln Snyder, Sherrie and Neil Mosley and Maria and Bennie Pollard.

  • Ron Wolz, Weasy McClain, Douglas Riddle and Libby Rush.

  • Stephen Lewis, Callie Wall and Douglas Riddle.

  • Judy Shapira, David McGuire and Shellie Benovitz.

  • Win and Caroline Stites with Duffy and Peggy Baker.

  • Larry Shapin and Ladonna Nicolas.

  • Janice Kelly.

  • Matthew Coleman and Kris Pettit.

  • Margot Shaw and Woo Speed McNaughton.

  • Bobby and Hanna Benjamin with Karen and Paul Casi.

  • Andrew Crocker and Steven Bowling.

  • Annette Skaggs.

  • Larry Shapin and Lynnie Meyer.

  • Brooke and Matthew Barzun.

  • Shanna Tyra with Lindsey and Adam Stemle.

  • Mike and Deana Paradis with Helen and Bobby Vice.

  • Meredith Lawrence with Charlie and Lisa Dahlem.