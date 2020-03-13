The Speed Art Museum Ball

-
Ted and Jane Smith.
-
Sunita and Aruni Bhatnagar.
-
Janice Lee Kelly and Charles Cash.
-
Lori and John Key with Terry and Courtney Giesel.
-
Sarah Tatum and Cathy Creek.
-
Jason and Kim Clark.
-
Kate and Bryan Harris.
-
Anthony and Kristen Kandah.
-
Susan Hamilton and Ed Krevs.
-
Grey Henry, Anne and Darrell Wells and John and Jana Dowd.
-
Connie Judge, Jennifer McReynolds, Gail Oppenheimer and Greg Judge.
-
Eleanor Stepusin and Rebecca Weis.
-
Pat Ballard and Fred Siegel.
-
Steven Bowling with Chris and Linda Valentine.
-
Chris Whelan and Russ Richardson.
-
Eric and Holli Lewis.
-
Chuck Cassis, Heather Kleisner, Karen Mayer, Brent Watson, Dr. John Stutts and Trace Mayer.
-
Dr. Kris and Tonya Abeln with Michelle and David James.
-
Bennie and Maria Pollard with Rachel and Matt Ward.
-
Jane Lawford with Victoria, Reyna and Paul Diaz and Katie Ryser.
-
Michelle and Bill Mudd.
-
Jennifer Van Vactor and Meredith Haney.
-
Rob Givens and Kelsey Cooper.
-
-
-
Bobby and Hanna Benjamin, Matt Jamie, Lee Heffer and Lauren and John Anderson.
-
Janice Carter Levitch, Jeff Hunter, Margot Shaw, Craig Rushing and George Gatewood.
-
-
-
Gov. Andy Beshear and Britainy Beshear.
-
Lynn Macray and Stiles Colwill.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Kyle Bailey, Matthew Williams, Emily Williams and Ashley Biggins.
-
Patrick D. McLane and Todd Cain.
-
Tim Dever, Faye Highfill and Jeff Radcliffe.
-
Emma Gimbel, Austin Speed, Andrew Wolford and Rachel Jaggers.
-
Zachary Meicher-Buzzi and Shelby Shenkman.
-
Rachel Puckett with Carrie and Peter Scrufari.
-
-
-
-
-
Rick and Von Purdy with Barnetta and Kevin Cosby.
-
Angela Bisig, Paul Casi and Arnold Rivera.
-
Angela Bisig and Arnold Rivera.
-
Kwadwo and Nyagon Amandwa with Martha and Adam Miller.
-
Shannon King, Michelle Mudd, Julia Carstanjen, Kimberly Keith, Angie Evans and Tonya Abeln.
-
Jessica and Thomas Davis.
-
Kent Oyler with Mary and Brian Lavin.
-
Peggy and Rob Cohen.
-
Colin Underhill with Noel and Libby Rush.
-
Colleen Beach, Martha and Mark Slaughter and Jennifer Blair.
-
Larry Shapin and Ladonna Nicolas.
-
Patrick Hayden and Ellen Blevins.
-
Whitney and Joel Wilson with Ellen and Steven Blevins.
-
Joe Perkowski and Mary Kasey.
-
Stephen Reily, Carol Spencer and Steven Bowling.
-
Lynn Macrae, Eden Bridgeman-Sklenar and Greg Sklenar.
-
Sarah Mattingly and Mary Berry.
-
Josh and Kristen Nagel, Kim and Ed Keady, Katie and Stockie Rhawn and Shannon and Bruce Griswald.
-
-
-
Phoebe Wood and Lisa Barr.
-
Sarah Keith, Lynn Kunau and Lisa Zaring.
-
Rick and Kyala Smith.
-
Dickie Greenleaf, Rand Paul and Bart and Deborah Greenwald.
-
John Stewart and Magdalene Karon.
-
Janice Lee Kelly.
-
Dave Russell, Pat McAnulty, Molly Meiners and Kira Russell.
-
Seth Kline, Anna Matthews, Mariah Kline and Hunter Collins.
-
-
Laura Cromer, Elaine Crockett and Clark Cromer.
-
Damaris Phillips, Darrick Wood, Jennifer Bates and Doris Flowers.
-
-
-
-
Ashley Thursby, Harald Uwe Kern, Kris Pettit and Matt Coleman.
-
-
Britany Baker and Frankie Steele.
-
David Grantz and Erica McDowell.
-
Eva Nunnally, Bridget Rolhfling, Natalie Underhill and Meredith Denbow.
-
Michael Wade Smith and Maria Gurren.
-
Chad and Lee Middendorf, Jennifer Kramer, Karen and Trace Mayer, Chris Welsh, Michelle Staggs, Julie Bowie and Curtis Conolin.
-
Ozair Shariff and Sheridan Gates.
-
-
-
Christina Carter, Dickie Greenleaf and Michelle Staggs.
-
Sarah Mattingly and Tiffany Woodard.
-
-
Annette Skaggs and Karen Kasi.
-
-
Robert Barry Fleming and Siofra Rucker.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Paige Peden and Justin Schappe.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
The Lions Den.
-
Greta Pittenger and Jordan King.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Pat Ballard and Lynnie Meyer.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Gill and Augusta Holland with Eden Bridgeman and Greg Sklenar.
-
Larie and Barry Allen.
-
Michelle James and Councilman David James.
-
David Grantz and Erica McDowell.
-
Maria and Bennie Pollard.
-
Cathy and Congressman John Yarmuth.
-
Woo Speed McNaughton and Colin McNaughton.
-
Lynn and Rob Macrae.
-
Tonya and Kris Abeln.
-
Brooke and Matthew Barzun, Mayor Greg Fischer and Alexandra Gerassimides with Paul and Viki Diaz.
-
Richelle Vachio and Daniel Takami.
-
Aaron and Sarah Yarmuth.
-
Kathy Oyler, Carol Spencer and Kent Oyler.
-
Edith Bingham, Al Shands and Governor Andy Beshear.
-
Lincoln and Laura Snyder.
-
Missy Hines, Jackie Bellar and Kelley Paul.
-
Craig Rushing and George Gatewood.
-
Al Shands, Edith Bingham, Stephen Reily and Emily Bingham.
-
Michael Wade Smith and Christy Brown.
-
Christy Brown, Al Shands and Edith Bingham.
-
Congressman John Yarmuth, Cathy Yarmuth, Christy Brown and Tod Sedgwick.
-
Joyce Meyer, Lisa Stemler, Congressman John Yarmuth and Lynnie Meyer.
-
Lisa Stemler, Shawn Hadley and David McGuire with Joyce and Lynnie Meyer.
-
Shawn Hadley and David McGuire.
-
UofL President Neeli Bendapudi and Venkat Bendapudi.
-
KyCAD President Moira Payne and Sara Haynes.
-
Jana and John Dowds with Babs and Lee Robinson.
-
-
-
-
-
KyCAD.
-
David Grantz, Erica McDowell, Aaron and Sarah Yarmuth, Laura and Lincoln Snyder, Sherrie and Neil Mosley and Maria and Bennie Pollard.
-
David Grantz, Erica McDowell, Aaron and Sarah Yarmuth, Laura and Lincoln Snyder, Sherrie and Neil Mosley and Maria and Bennie Pollard.
-
David Grantz, Erica McDowell, Aaron and Sarah Yarmuth, Laura and Lincoln Snyder, Sherrie and Neil Mosley and Maria and Bennie Pollard.
-
Ron Wolz, Weasy McClain, Douglas Riddle and Libby Rush.
-
Ron Wolz, Weasy McClain, Douglas Riddle and Libby Rush.
-
Stephen Lewis, Callie Wall and Douglas Riddle.
-
Stephen Lewis, Callie Wall and Douglas Riddle.
-
Judy Shapira, David McGuire and Shellie Benovitz.
-
Win and Caroline Stites with Duffy and Peggy Baker.
-
Larry Shapin and Ladonna Nicolas.
-
Janice Kelly.
-
Matthew Coleman and Kris Pettit.
-
Margot Shaw and Woo Speed McNaughton.
-
Bobby and Hanna Benjamin with Karen and Paul Casi.
-
Andrew Crocker and Steven Bowling.
-
Annette Skaggs.
-
Larry Shapin and Lynnie Meyer.
-
Brooke and Matthew Barzun.
-
Shanna Tyra with Lindsey and Adam Stemle.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Mike and Deana Paradis with Helen and Bobby Vice.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Meredith Lawrence with Charlie and Lisa Dahlem.
-
-
-