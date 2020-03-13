On March 7, the Speed Art Museum hosted its most significant annual fundraiser. Guests were served dinner in the 1927 galleries provided by Wiltshire at the Speed, followed by dancing, drinks and dessert at the Late Night party. Entertainment was provided by JAVA, a lively nine-piece band from North Carolina. The Voice of Louisville is proud to serve as the exclusive media sponsor of the Speed Art Museum Ball.

Photos by Kathryn Harrington and Andrea Hutchinson