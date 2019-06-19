The Prelude: Cirque du Jardin

On June 10, the Waterfront Botanical Gardens hosted their fifth annual Prelude garden party. Guests were treated to a dinner prepared by James Beard Award-winning chef Jessica Largey and entertained by performers from CirqueLouis. Those in attendance received a sneak peek at the Graeser Family Education Center, which is part of the project’s first phase set to be completed in October of this year.

Photos by Kathryn Harrington