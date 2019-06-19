Galleries

The Prelude: Cirque du Jardin

June 19, 2019

On June 10, the Waterfront Botanical Gardens hosted their fifth annual Prelude garden party. Guests were treated to a dinner prepared by James Beard Award-winning chef Jessica Largey and entertained by performers from CirqueLouis. Those in attendance received a sneak peek at the Graeser Family Education Center, which is part of the project’s first phase set to be completed in October of this year.

Photos by Kathryn Harrington

  • Amy Stewart and Leah Montgomery.

  • John Germinario and Joyce Duncan.

  • Sara Ortego and Lynnie Meyer.

  • Nancy Bush and Margaret Chandler.

  • Carter Webb and Abbie Springer with Cirquelouis.

  • Nicole Humphrey and Wilson Ethington with the Young Professionals Group of the Waterfront Botanical Garden.

  • Leighann Pusateri and Abbie Springer.

  • Ralph Green and Shellie Branson.

  • Mildred Smith and Nohad Abell.

  • Nohad Abell, Abbie Springer and Mildred Smith.

  • Janet Graeser, Jenny Graeser Wimsatt and Kathleen Graeser.

  • Anne Wells, Sarah Keith and Cissie Willets.

  • Deena Neimat, John Shaw-Woo and Kasey Maier.

  • Lorie and Rob Davenport.

  • Stephanie and Will Greene.

  • Rowland Jones, Dallas Foster and Kurt Graeser.

  • Dallas Foster, Leighann Pusateri, Rowland Jones and Kurt Graeser.

  • Cindi Wolf.

  • Bobby and Teresa Smith.

  • John Brewer and Austin Norrid.