Galleries
The Prelude: Cirque du Jardin
June 19, 2019
On June 10, the Waterfront Botanical Gardens hosted their fifth annual Prelude garden party. Guests were treated to a dinner prepared by James Beard Award-winning chef Jessica Largey and entertained by performers from CirqueLouis. Those in attendance received a sneak peek at the Graeser Family Education Center, which is part of the project’s first phase set to be completed in October of this year.
Photos by Kathryn Harrington
-
Amy Stewart and Leah Montgomery.
-
John Germinario and Joyce Duncan.
-
Sara Ortego and Lynnie Meyer.
-
Nancy Bush and Margaret Chandler.
-
-
Carter Webb and Abbie Springer with Cirquelouis.
-
Carter Webb and Abbie Springer with Cirquelouis.
-
Nicole Humphrey and Wilson Ethington with the Young Professionals Group of the Waterfront Botanical Garden.
-
Leighann Pusateri and Abbie Springer.
-
Ralph Green and Shellie Branson.
-
Mildred Smith and Nohad Abell.
-
Nohad Abell, Abbie Springer and Mildred Smith.
-
Janet Graeser, Jenny Graeser Wimsatt and Kathleen Graeser.
-
Anne Wells, Sarah Keith and Cissie Willets.
-
Deena Neimat, John Shaw-Woo and Kasey Maier.
-
Lorie and Rob Davenport.
-
Stephanie and Will Greene.
-
Rowland Jones, Dallas Foster and Kurt Graeser.
-
Dallas Foster, Leighann Pusateri, Rowland Jones and Kurt Graeser.
-
Cindi Wolf.
-
Bobby and Teresa Smith.
-
John Brewer and Austin Norrid.
-