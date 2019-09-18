Galleries
The Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards
September 18, 2019
This evening to celebrate greatness took place at the Louisville Marriott Downtown on Sept. 12. The 2019 honorees included Kentuckians Amy Hehre and Dr. Mark Lynn as well as actor and Parkinson’s disease advocate Michael J. Fox, who was honored with the first-ever Award for Courage. Debi Brooks, co-founder and executive vice chairman of the Michael J. Fox Foundation, received the award on his behalf.
Photos by Andrea Hutchinson
-
Captain Brenda Berkman.
-
Jared Hiakita and his family.
-
Mollie Johnson, Harper Ritchie, Izzy Lassere and Donald Lassere.
-
Harvey Sloane and Laura Ulloa.
-
Michele Madison.
-
-
Shadrack Frimpong.
-
Majd Mashharawi.
-
Debi Brooks.
-
Mayor Greg Fischer.
-
Braea Tilford
-
Bralin Tilford, Braea Tilford, Michele Madison and Shadrack Frimpong.
-
Miss District of Comlumbia USA, Cordelia Cranshaw.
-
Victoria Russell.
-
The Six Core Principles Award Winners of 2019.
-
Waller and Whitney Austin.
-
Rahaman and Brenda Ali.
-
Michael Fitzpatrick and C.J. Vanston.
-
Nicole Yates, Cleo Battle and Kellie Watson.
-
Lori and Vince Tyra with Christie Mac.
-
Keishon Coleman and Chanson Calhoun.
-
President of Islamic Relief Services Anwar Khan.
-
Carly Johnson.
-
Michael Lang, co-founder of Woodstock.
-
Dr. Kris and Tonya Abeln.
-
Ashley Anderson.
-
Negin Farsad.
-
Cindy and Dr. Mark Lynn.
-
Mark Tewksbury.
-
Robert, Lily and Amy Hehre.
-
Stella Musselman and Quintez Brown.
-
-
Darren and Gwen Mooney.