The Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards

This evening to celebrate greatness took place at the Louisville Marriott Downtown on Sept. 12. The 2019 honorees included Kentuckians Amy Hehre and Dr. Mark Lynn as well as actor and Parkinson’s disease advocate Michael J. Fox, who was honored with the first-ever Award for Courage. Debi Brooks, co-founder and executive vice chairman of the Michael J. Fox Foundation, received the award on his behalf.

Photos by Andrea Hutchinson