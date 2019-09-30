Galleries

The Morton Center Annual Luncheon

September 30, 2019

On Sept. 24, supporters of the Morton Center gathered for the organization’s annual luncheon at The Olmsted. John Walsh, co-founder of the Morton Center, served as the keynote speaker and honored prior board member and supporter Mark Robinson with the Stephen C. Gault Stewardship Award.

Photos by Kathryn Harrington

  • ​Amy Travis and Alex Geiman.

  • Morton Center board member John English Sr., Honoree Mark Robinson, Morton Center CEO Priscilla McIntosh and Clay Morton.

  • Sonya Ferguson and ​Erin Henle.

  • ​David Wood, Jenny Marsh, Ann Leah Blieden and Andy Blieden.

  • ​Mike Jones and Robin Greenrose.

  • ​Sarah Moyer and Randa Deaton.

  • ​Dennis Ogbe, Mark Alemi and Chris Teeley with Brown-Forman.

  • LMPD Chief Steve Conrad and Mike Jones.

  • ​Dr. Ernest Marshall and Representative Rocky Adkins.

  • Delene Taylor, Representative Rocky Adkins and Morton Center CEO Priscilla McIntosh.

  • Father John Eifler.

  • ​Andy Blieden and Delene Taylor.

  • WLKY's Jennifer Baileys.

  • Judy and Leslie Ellis.

  • ​Katie Phillips with the Morton Center and Catherine Easley with Anthem Medicaid.

  • ​Harry Rothgerber and Nick Papachristou.

  • ​Katrina Green and Kristin Wells with the Morton Center.

  • ​President of The Healing Place Karyn Hascal and Amanda Newton.

  • ​Toya Gatewood with the Morton Center and owner of Work Stress Guru, Inc. Janna Donovan.

  • Morton Center board member John English Sr. and Clay Morton.