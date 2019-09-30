Galleries
The Morton Center Annual Luncheon
September 30, 2019
On Sept. 24, supporters of the Morton Center gathered for the organization’s annual luncheon at The Olmsted. John Walsh, co-founder of the Morton Center, served as the keynote speaker and honored prior board member and supporter Mark Robinson with the Stephen C. Gault Stewardship Award.
Photos by Kathryn Harrington
Amy Travis and Alex Geiman.
Morton Center board member John English Sr., Honoree Mark Robinson, Morton Center CEO Priscilla McIntosh and Clay Morton.
Sonya Ferguson and Erin Henle.
David Wood, Jenny Marsh, Ann Leah Blieden and Andy Blieden.
Mike Jones and Robin Greenrose.
Sarah Moyer and Randa Deaton.
Dennis Ogbe, Mark Alemi and Chris Teeley with Brown-Forman.
LMPD Chief Steve Conrad and Mike Jones.
Dr. Ernest Marshall and Representative Rocky Adkins.
Delene Taylor, Representative Rocky Adkins and Morton Center CEO Priscilla McIntosh.
Father John Eifler.
Andy Blieden and Delene Taylor.
WLKY's Jennifer Baileys.
Judy and Leslie Ellis.
Katie Phillips with the Morton Center and Catherine Easley with Anthem Medicaid.
Harry Rothgerber and Nick Papachristou.
Katrina Green and Kristin Wells with the Morton Center.
President of The Healing Place Karyn Hascal and Amanda Newton.
Toya Gatewood with the Morton Center and owner of Work Stress Guru, Inc. Janna Donovan.
Morton Center board member John English Sr. and Clay Morton.
