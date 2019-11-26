Galleries

The Inaugural Bestie Awards

November 26, 2019

Presented by 21c, The Voice’s first-ever Bestie Awards took place on Nov. 21. Winners from more than 100 categories celebrated with their fellow honorees and got a first look at the December issue. At the event, we also recognized the 2019 class of New and Future Voices of Philanthropy, who were awarded grants for their respective nonprofits thanks to the Community Foundation of Louisville.

Photos by Andrea Hutchinson

  • Ralph Jensen, Nicole Assenato and Kristen Jensen.

  • Dawn Gee, Liz Sias-Shannon and Dawn Shannon.

  • Janice Carter Levitch, Larry Birkhead, Patricia Barnstable and Dawn Gee.

  • Dawn Gee, Larry Birkhead and Patricia Barnstable.

  • Kim and Keith Hieatt.

  • Bradley and Shelly Bringardner with Terri and Steve Bass.

  • Bradley and Shelly Bringardner with Chris Burns.

  • KMAC Couture models Shannon Billups, Willa Pettit wearing a Wende Cudmore design, Emily Bastardo wearing a design by Erhen Reed and Jessica Sharp and Alexandra Hepfinger wearing a design by Kris Pettit.

  • Mariah Kline, Jessica Tretter and Debra Locker Griffin.

  • Lynnie Meyer with Tonii and Martha Rizzo and Marita Willis.

  • Jim Allen, Wendie Canaban, Stacy Duncan and Guy Genoud.

  • Lee Stough, Sandy Gulick, Rev. Al Shands and John Stough.

  • Ned Bass and Leslie Guiot.

  • Antigona Mehani and Lynnie Meyer.

  • Nathan and Jennifer Romero with Lisa Groft, Maria Bernard and Alison Cardoza.

  • Lynnie Meyer and Terrian Barnes.

  • Amy and JR Streeter with Marita Willis.

  • Melinda Kayy, Kevin Johns and Amber Bowling.

  • New Voices of Philanthropy Winners, Stephanie Hall Barrett, Antigona Mehani, Brea Sims and Dawn Shannon with Liz Bingham.

  • Shannon Billups and Dominique Joy.

  • Myron Hobbs, Larry Cox, David Harned, Janna Flowers and Lindsay Schanie.

  • Lumturie Mehani, Altesa Murtezi and Antigona Mehani.

  • Matthew Porter, Tonya Abeln and Randy Blevins.

  • Steve Knight and Steven Bowling.

  • Lizzie Cohen, Laura Swenson, Sharon Foley, Michelle Tasman, Raquel Koff, Courtney Buchignani and Aaron Tasman.

  • Janice Carter Levitch and Jennifer Bair.

  • Stephanie Hall Barrett, Antigona Mehani, Brea Sims and Dawn Shannon.

  • Michelle and Aaron Tasman.

  • George Tanner, Lauren Tanner and Tyler McGee.

  • Angie and Richard Schultz.

  • Jeff Hunter and Chris Burns.

  • Zach Taylor, Liz Bingham, Skylar Lear, Tracy Lear and Ben Worth Bingham.

  • Jeff Hunter, Tonya Abeln, Laura Snyder and Kellie Johnston Moore.

  • Kris Pettit and Matt Coleman.

  • Janice Carter Levitch and Steve Humphrey.

  • Liz Bingham and Jeff Hunter.

  • Deja Jackson, Stephanie Hall Barrett, Antigona Mehani, Brea Sims, Dawn Shannon and Liz Bingham.

  • Sandy Gulick, Janice Carter Levitch, Robert Barry Fleming, Rev. Al Shands and Aldy Milliken.

  • Janice Carter Levitch and David Grantz.

  • Tori Nale and Katie Moen.

  • Zach Taylor, Jason Schmidt, Madison Ewing and Liz Bingham.

  • Steve Humphrey, Janice Carter Levitch and Kellie Johnston Moore.

  • Lindsay Schanie, Janna Flowers, Raquel Koff and Michelle Tasman.

  • Jim Allen, Wendy Canaban, Lauren Whitsell and Scarlett Foree.

  • Kelly O'Daniel, Toni Mullens, Dr. Jerry O'Daniel, Douglas Riddle and Karen and Gary Lawrence.

  • David Grantz and Erica McDowell.

  • Melissa Long and Catherine Gray.

  • Mariah Kline and Hunter Collins admiring the art.

  • Kris Pettit and her KMAC Couture design being worn by Alexandra Hepfinger.

  • Mariah Kline, Liz Bingham, Britany Baker, Janice Carter Levitch, Molly Melia, Jan Walther and Deja Jackson.

  • Mariah Kline and Puffer McRed.

  • Mariah Kline announcing Bestie Award Winners.

  • Jessica Sharp, Emily Bastardo and Ehren Reed.

  • Janice Carter Levitch and Terri Bass.

  • Shannon Billups, Wende Cudmore and Willa Pettit.

  • Kathryn Vaughn and Katie Peckenpaugh.

  • Stephanie Hall Barrett and George Barrett.

  • Douglas Riddle, Mary and Tim Hunt, Karen Lawrence, Pat Howerton and Gary Lawrence.

  • Christine Deber and Leslie Whitehouse.

  • Don and Libby Parkinson.

  • Allison Carothers and Ann Marie Howell.

  • Jim Davis and Diane White.

  • Matthew Porter, Alexandra Hepfinger and Randy Blevins.

  • Ehren Reed, Robert Fleming and Aldy Milliken.

  • Brenda, Serenity and Brea Sims.

  • Don Parkinson, Shannon Billups and Libby Parkinson.

  • Brad and Carla Sue Broecker.