Director of Development for Boys and Girls Haven Steve Luckett and board member of Boys and Girls Haven and founder of The Gravy Cup Zack Fry.

Aaron White, Brad Ballard and Justin Ryan.

Bryan, Brody, Allie, Easton and Lorie Cherry.

Marcia Linhart, Kelly Guthrie, Destiny McCauley, Landon Hall and Katie Linhart.

Rosie Heinrichs, Josh Rouse, Colby Hazelip, Tiffany Adams and Alissa Ellis.

Phillis, Bill, Farrah and Billy Petot.

Kentucky Princess Taylor Schwartz and Miss Kentucky Woman Jennifer Crouch.

Winner of The Gravy Cup Shawn Neal with Zeggs.

Gravy Cup winners Shawn Neal and Jason Thompson with Zeggs.

Gravy Cup winners Shawn Neal and Jason Thompson with Zeggs.

Winner of The Gravy Cup Shawn Neal with Zeggs.

Winner of The Gravy Cup Jason Thompson with Zeggs.

Gravy Cup winners Shawn Neal and Jason Thompson with Zeggs.

Truman, Lara and Todd Needham.

Shelby Hudman and Roderick Christopher.

Sidney Thomas and Tracy Hood.

Ellie Puckett and Brynn Wenz with Greater Louisville Inc.

Kristin, Clara and Matt Weirich.

Cameron and Tyler Wilson.

Joe and Donna Collins.

Ashley, Mitch and Landon Huff.

Founder of The Gravy Cup Zack Fry.

Kevin Goodin, Sarah Dallam and Collan Judd.

Lindsay, Jeannette and Steve Stratton representing the Boys and Girls Haven Cafe.

Alex Thompson and Tim Manley.

Director of Development for the Boys and Girls Haven Steve Luckett.

Jean Terwilleger, Sam Terwilleger, David and Les Terwilleger.

Shannon LeBlanc and Stephen Descioli.

Kentucky Princess Taylor Schwartz and Miss Kentucky Woman Jennifer Crouch.

David Neal, Mike Neal and Jim Stewart.

Beth and Jackson Ransdell.

Jared, Lexi and Rebecca Matthews with LouLou Food and Drink.

Founder of the Gravy Cup Zack Fry and Chief Executive Officer of The Boys and Girls Haven Jeff Hadley.

Zack Fry and Ashley Shadburne.