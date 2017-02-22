Dreams with Wings is a nonprofit agency that serves adults and children with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and The Dreamer’s Ball is the fundraiser that gives those dreams wings. On Saturday, February 18, guests danced the night away at The Gramercy to the sounds of KUDMANI following a gourmet dinner and an exciting and auction. Proceeds from the event help support Dreams with Wings camp and residential and day programs as they strive to empower their members to recognize their strengths, contribute to the community and pursue their dreams.

Photos by James Eaton.