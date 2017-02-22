Galleries
The Dreamer’s Ball
February 22, 2017
Dreams with Wings is a nonprofit agency that serves adults and children with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and The Dreamer’s Ball is the fundraiser that gives those dreams wings. On Saturday, February 18, guests danced the night away at The Gramercy to the sounds of KUDMANI following a gourmet dinner and an exciting and auction. Proceeds from the event help support Dreams with Wings camp and residential and day programs as they strive to empower their members to recognize their strengths, contribute to the community and pursue their dreams.
Photos by James Eaton.
Bridget Stukenborg and Kim Thieneman.
Joseph Wuertz and Megan Hill with Alyssa Frommeyer.
Members of the Dreams With Wings Board of Directors- Mimi Green, Jennifer Frommeyer, Ed Seitz, Debby Sexton and Mitzi Wyrick.
David and Carolyn Sheldon.
Cary and Jane Wisman.
Lisa Reinhardt, Missi Osborne and Lisa Bidwell.
The Founder of Dreams With Wings- Jennifer Frommeyer, spoke about the growth and success of the Dreamers Ball, and how it benefits adults with disabilities.
An American Pharaoh painting and American Pharaoh Limited Edition bottle of Maker’s Mark Bourbon were one of several items that were available for bidding during the live auction.
