Galleries
The Designer Experience
September 27, 2017
Photos by Tim Valentino
Louisville Bespoke teamed up with Barry Wooley Designs for this one-of-a-kind experience on September 21. Guests previewed the latest in home design from BW and witnessed a cutting edge fashion show from Louisville Bespoke while enjoying drinks from Tito’s Vodka.
-
Jude Loew and Mary Miller.
-
Tom Person of woodincufflinks.com.
-
-
-
-
Delanie Kahl, Dylan Hillerich ad Lisa Kahl-Hillerich of Roxy Nell Blue Jeans.
-
Delanie Kahl, Dylan Hillerich ad Lisa Kahl-Hillerich of Roxy Nell Blue Jeans.
-
Jude Loew and Karen Casi.
-
Elizabeth Elliott, Anne Hatfield, Christine Robey and Stephanie Miller Klap of Bare Nakee Leather.
-
Matt Multerer and Josh Millbranth of Fine Spun.
-
Kourtnei Lea, Kailee Wunderlich and Victoria Lea of Victoria Kazue.
-
Annie St. Clair and Ava Ferree of A. St. Clair.
-
Tommy, Maggie and Colleen Clines, Courtney Hunt, Natalie Smith and Macauley and Debbie Murphy.
-
Antonio Dillworth, Sarah Havens and Grace Diamond Nation of Havens Millinery.
-
Yamilca Rodriguez, Rolf Provan and Jennifer Blair.
-
LB3.
-
Sarah Havens and Craig Scherman.
-
Crystal and Anthony Pizzitola of Buck's.
-
Cindy Sheafer, Maggie Sasher and Terrian Barnes.
-
Samantha Colburn, Christine Fellingham and Nancy Miller.
-
Lizzy Smith, Shane Wohlschledel and Leah Vogel.
-
Joe Scrogham, Sam Smith and Kayse Smith.
-
Tammy Stuart and Eli Lucas.
-
Anita Powell and Craig Scherman.
-
Hunter Zieske and Bethany Hood.
-
Barry Wooley, Nancy Maas and Charles Wooley.
-
The BW Design Team!!!
-
Lisa Cochran and Julie Tichenor.
-
Barry Wooley and Jude Loew.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Steve and Melissa Steurer of Steurer and Co., Faith Yascone and Roxanne Dunaway.
-
-
Zach Lorenzen and Skye Squires.
-
Elizabeth Peake of Peake Ties and Jon Baughman.
-
Tramon and Tyshawn.
-
Lizzy Smith, Heather Falmen, Keith Zirbel, Tonya York Dees and Lizzy Smith.
-
Mary Beth Clark and Sharon Cheek.
-
Annette Skaggs, Sharon Cheek and Karen Casi.
-
Yamilca Rodriguez and Roxanne Dunaway.
-
Alex, Jared and Kristin Marlowe.
-
-
-
-
-
Kim Behrle, Kristin Waldron and Amy Schulwolf.
-
Lisa Cochran.
-
Chris Burns, Cathy Christian, Soon Bahrami and Barry Wooley.
-
Soon Bahrami, Chris Burns and Cathy Christian.
-