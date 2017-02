Attendees of the UofL vs. Virginia Tech men’s basketball game headed straight from the KFC Yum! Center to the Galt House Hotel for the 30th annual CAPER, benefiting Family & Children’s Place, on February 18. Guests enjoyed silent and live auctions, entertainment and a delicious variety of food and desserts from local restaurants. Revenue from the CAPER supports critical services for more than 6,000 child survivors of abuse and their families in six program areas.

Photos by Bill Wine.