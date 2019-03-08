_ > News > Business > Galleries
The Best of Leadership Summit
March 8, 2019
Leadership Louisville hosted its annual summit for Louisville’s leaders on March 6. Following a full day or workshops and talks, attendees gathered at Scene at the Kentucky Center for a reception with hors d’oeuvres and Brown-Forman spirits.
Photos by Kathryn Harrington
Erica Rose and Kristin Hennette.
Kirsten Pfalzgraf and Tracy Karem.
Pamela Williams with Volunteers of America, Abbi Rose with Barren Heights and Darlene Whitney with the Center for Nonprofit Excellence.
Roman Lane, Ken Selvaggi and Holly Prather.
Jonda Cross and John Disselkamp.
Rob Willy and Dave Hare.
Alexandra Zareth, Rhashell Hunter, Lemuel Garcia-Arroyo and Jewel McRae.
Deb Cowart, Monica Shockley, Sarah Stalker and Ann Coffey.
Pam Ellis, Tracy Davis, Latoscia Mason and Jessica Holman.
Rebecca Mark, Casey Bartlett and Kevin Frey.
Tonya Carter with Tarc and Michelle Rodems with UofL.
Kaitlynn James and Lisa Zangari.
Aimee Jewell, Kathy Brewer and Aaron Miller.
Greg Pope, Kelley Bright and Latisha Schmitt.
Cynthia Knapek, Mary Ellen Wiederwohl, Shawn Herbig and Lee Lingo.
