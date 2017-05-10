By Mariah Kline

From the outside, James and Amy Bailey’s home appears to be a traditional, Southern-inspired residence, featuring a wrap-around porch dotted with rocking chairs. However, the inside of their home has a much more contemporary aesthetic that reflects their unique tastes.

“One of my favorite aspects of the house is that it looks traditional from the outside,” says James. “But when you come inside, the interior looks nothing like what you would imagine it to be. It’s fairly modern and has a designer’s touch to it.”

Located in the Reserve Estates of Sleepy Hollow, James and Amy’s home is connected to Mosier’s Family Farm and sits just one mile away from Norton Commons. James originally wanted to build a house in the country, but Amy wanted to live in a neighborhood. The two were able to have the best of both worlds when they found the Reserve Estates. Each property in the neighborhood is set on two to four acres, providing them with a feeling of privacy without being too isolated.

James, an experienced real estate developer, designed the home himself and finished the project in 2007. He has developed a number of properties in the area, as well as in Los Angeles where he lived for 20 years. While in California, he worked as an actor and designed high-end homes for a number of people in the entertainment industry.

This 7,000-square-foot property features an open floor plan, and its many windows allow for a great deal of natural light. There are four sets of double doors located throughout the first floor, providing an airy and open feeling. The Baileys frequently entertain friends and family, whether it be for a large gathering or a small dinner party.

As the Baileys are fervent sports fans and love watching University of Kentucky basketball games, the residence boasts an astounding 30 televisions throughout the home.

Amy’s favorite aspect to the house is the curved stairwell and adjoining catwalk that overlooks the great room. Other notable features include a second master bedroom, three jacuzzis and three laundry rooms, which come in handy since the couple has two sons, ages 4 and 6.

While the large house has a variety of themes and color palettes, a great deal of the interior is done in contemporary style with the color scheme including shades of black and gold. The trim, doors and a great deal of the cabinetry is black with gold decor and accents throughout.

Since the Baileys’ previous home had significantly less square footage, they needed more furniture and decor to fill the space. The couple hired Sheeran King with Palazzina Interiors, who designed and arranged the first floor to suit their preferences.

“I was constantly ripping pages out of Architectural Digest and turning them over to her,” says Amy. “She helped us create color schemes, choose paints and buy all the furniture, and she really helped us out a lot.”

Amy decorated the remainder of the house herself, and even commissioned custom-made paintings to match their decor. Five large artworks by Indianapolis artist Penny Haynes hang throughout the residence, adding the perfect touch to the house’s unique character.

Though the Baileys’ home is far from ordinary, it suits their lifestyle perfectly. The contrasting interior and exterior as well as the dark woodwork truly make the property one-of-a-kind. VT