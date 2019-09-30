Galleries
The Bacchanal Pre-Party
September 30, 2019
Members of the Speed Art Museum’s Patron Circle took part in the Bacchanal Pre-Party at the museum on the evening of Sept. 25. Guests received a special tour of the museum from Curator of Contemporary Art Miranda Lash and celebrated the upcoming Bacchanal, which will take place on Nov. 2.
Photos by Andrea Hutchinson
-
Kristen Cripe, Jordan King and Kelly Bryant.
-
Jeff Howard and Jordan King show off the enchanting invitation to this year's Bacchanal.
-
Excitement builds at the Bacchanal Pre-Party.
-
Cathy and Todd Creek with Hollis Gargala and Blair Bell.
-
-
Miranda Lash treated pre-party guests to a private tour and viewing of the Ebony G. Patterson exhibit.
-
Museum guests stop to take in the intricate layers of Ebony G. Patterson's art.
-
Miranda Lash guiding museum guests through the floral wonderland of Ebony G. Patterson's current exhibit at the Speed Art Museum.
-
Cindy Philpott, Laura Wagner and Mary Ann Silveri-Ljubic.
-
Todd Creek with Laura and Bob Wagner.
-
Conor Higgins, Miranda Lash and Steven Bowling.
-
Doris Jones, Jeff Howard and Colleen Underhill.
-
Jeff Howard, Jessica Schwein and Jordan King.
-
Jordan King, Doris Jones and Colleen Underhill.
-
Todd and Cathy Creek.
-