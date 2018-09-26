+ Carousel Post > + Featured Posts > Galleries

The Art of Bourbon

September 26, 2018

Photos by Kathryn Harrington

The Speed Art Museum held a one-of-a-kind bourbon auction and experience on Sept. 21, to support education and new exhibitions at the museum. Guests enjoyed cocktails, a bourbon-inspired dinner and a live auction of rare bourbons, including the 10th bottle of Pappy Van Winkle 23-year-old ever produced.

  • Alicia Burton, Andrea Payne and Autumn Nethery.

  • Tracie Catlett and Michael Jones.

  • Scott and Anna-Marie Frazier with Wes Henderson with Angel's Envy.

  • Julie and Clyde Ensor with Laura Jones.

  • Sandra Downard, Beth Riley and Kim Shomer.

  • Joyce Meyer, Larry Shapin, Lisa Stemler, Tim and Michele O’Hern, Ladonna Nicolas and Dr. Rebecca Terry.

  • Peggy Noe Stevens and Michelle Staggs.

  • Gil Morgan, Mary Katherine Sharman, Addy McDaniel and Sissy Van Winkle.

  • Sean Sinnott and Hannah Wilson.

  • Andrea Holak and Jeremy Schell.

  • Adam Walpole, Steve Wilson, Kenny Coleman and Blake Riber.

  • Fred Minnick and Bill Menish.

  • Stephen Reily places a bid at the Art of Bourbon.

  • Cathy and Congressman John Yarmuth.

  • Annie Mclaughlin, Heather Kleisner and Jennifer Massolo.

  • Dr. Kim Boland and Brooke Brown Barzun.

  • Aaron and Sarah Yarmuth with Emily Bingham and Stephen Reily.

  • Ann and Brad Brunson with Joanne Caridis.

  • Lisa Stemler gathers a group for a selfie.