The Art of Bourbon
September 26, 2018
Photos by Kathryn Harrington
The Speed Art Museum held a one-of-a-kind bourbon auction and experience on Sept. 21, to support education and new exhibitions at the museum. Guests enjoyed cocktails, a bourbon-inspired dinner and a live auction of rare bourbons, including the 10th bottle of Pappy Van Winkle 23-year-old ever produced.
Alicia Burton, Andrea Payne and Autumn Nethery.
Tracie Catlett and Michael Jones.
Scott and Anna-Marie Frazier with Wes Henderson with Angel's Envy.
Julie and Clyde Ensor with Laura Jones.
Sandra Downard, Beth Riley and Kim Shomer.
Joyce Meyer, Larry Shapin, Lisa Stemler, Tim and Michele O’Hern, Ladonna Nicolas and Dr. Rebecca Terry.
Peggy Noe Stevens and Michelle Staggs.
Gil Morgan, Mary Katherine Sharman, Addy McDaniel and Sissy Van Winkle.
Sean Sinnott and Hannah Wilson.
Andrea Holak and Jeremy Schell.
Adam Walpole, Steve Wilson, Kenny Coleman and Blake Riber.
Fred Minnick and Bill Menish.
Stephen Reily places a bid at the Art of Bourbon.
Cathy and Congressman John Yarmuth.
Annie Mclaughlin, Heather Kleisner and Jennifer Massolo.
Dr. Kim Boland and Brooke Brown Barzun.
Aaron and Sarah Yarmuth with Emily Bingham and Stephen Reily.
Ann and Brad Brunson with Joanne Caridis.
Lisa Stemler gathers a group for a selfie.
