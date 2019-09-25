Galleries
The Art of Bourbon
September 25, 2019
The Speed Art Museum and Bourbon & Beyond presented this premier bourbon auction and party on Sept. 19. Bourbon curator and emcee Fred Minnick led the exciting evening, which included a bourbon-inspired Kentucky Bison dinner as well as a live auction of extremely rare bourbons and once-in-a-lifetime experiences.
Photos by Kathryn Harrington
Stephen Reily and Marc Abrams.
Larry and Tara Blandford.
Karen Alladin and Robert Gittli.
Judson Hartlage and Jed Hayden.
Barbara and Scott Turner.
Heather and Kaveh Zamanian.
Dennis and Suzanne Crum with Alice Todd and Taylor.
Sandy Harned, David and Trish Greene with Shane Fisher.
Relic.
Marc Abrams, Heather Kleisner and Stephen Reily.
Relic.
Greg and Valerie Buccola.
Doug Singler and Erin Rasinen with Messer Construction.
Bob D'Antoni with Four Gate Whiskey and Kimber D’Antoni.
Janell Samuels and Seth Thompson.
Tom Alaimo and Pam Wangel.
Catherine Vish, Sterling Franklin and Sheridan Gates.
Doug Weede and Debbie King.
Abby Robbins and Chloe Kellans.
Nancee Spillman, Beth Steinbock, Jenny Garst and Brenda Balcombe.
Gerry Lynch with Hard Truth Distillery, Bryan Smith and Tim O’Bryan.
Gayle Carter and Brent Bruner.
