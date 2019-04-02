+ Carousel Post > _ > Life & Style > Arts & Entertainment > Galleries
‘The American Library’ Opening Reception
April 2, 2019
In partnership with 21c Museum, “Yinka Shonibare CBE: The American Library” officially opened at the Speed Art Museum on March 28. The new exhibition celebrates and explores diversity and immigration in American identity.
Photos by Andrea Hutchinson
Katie Mullen, Kelly Scott, Hannah McAuley, Evan McMahon and Adrienne Miller.
Robert Metz, Joanne Shepherd and Penelope Morton.
Mark Mick and Ozair Shariff.
Fred Bidwell and Jennifer Blair.
Miranda Lash and Alice Gray Stites.
Brianna Harlan, Sheridan Gates, Tory Parker and Woo Speed McNaughton.
Kelin Rapp and Elizabeth Perry Spalding.
Carol Reitze and Sharron Stefater.
Steve Wilson, Heather Kleisner and Jim Haynes.
Shelly Ann Kamei, Elmer Lucille Allen and Blair Butler.
James Cohan, Miranda Lash and Laura Lee Brown.
Jim Gillespie, Katie Wilson and Kendall Maxwell.
Richard Campbell and Heather Kleisner.
Ellie Gordon, Jerry Seligman, Chuck and Sarah O'Koon with Jeff and Susan Callen.
